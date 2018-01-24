This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With a little digging it’s easy to find good deals on hotels in Southeast Asia. And thanks to this Hilton Hotels sale going on you won’t have to look very far.
Right now you can book a stay at the Conrad Bali for just $104 per night. The Conrad is one of Hilton’s two luxury brands, the other being Waldorf Astoria. Although not the most luxurious property on the island, it’s definitely not a bad choice — especially for the price.
If you want to go big you can nab the massive Ocean King Suite for $298 per night or the beautiful Pool Villa that comes with your own plunge pool for $404 per night. These rates are all non-refundable, so make sure your travel plans are set in stone.
Bali features beautiful landscapes, beaches and a rich culture. TPG recently went to the Ritz-Carlton Bali and loved it, although he had to leave unexpectedly due to the volcanic eruption.
This sale also features other properties in Southeast Asia such as Bangkok, where the Waldorf Astoria is going for just $260 per night. You’ll need to book by February 14 and at least 30 days in advance of your stay.
If you do book, make sure you sign up for Hilton’s Points Unlimited Promo and get 2,000 bonus points per stay and an additional 10,000 points after every five stays.
And if you want to earn extra Hilton Points, book with one of Amex’s new co-branded Hilton credit cards. The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card will get you 12x points on Hilton purchases at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio and is offering a 125,000-point welcome bonus after $2,000 in spend in the first three months.
H/T: Live from a Lounge
Featured image courtesy of the Conrad Bali.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.