This surely won’t last long: We’re seeing tons of sAAver business-class award availability to Europe from US gateways. Recently, sAAver awards have become harder and harder to find. In fact, sAAver awards have become unicorn award space — when you find it, book quick.
So, with this transatlantic award space, you’ll want to AAct quick, as these likely won’t be around for long. In many instances, we’re finding completely open availability throughout entire months — even during the peak summer travel season and during the holiday season.
Here are some examples of the open award space we’re seeing. (Note that these aren’t all of the open routes, just give an idea of what to search):
New York to London (LHR) — Award space available almost the entire months of April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November and December:
New York to Amsterdam (AMS) — Award space available almost the entire months of April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November and December:
Charlotte (CLT) to London (LHR) — Availability throughout much of the rest of the year; albeit more scattered at times than London routes from New York:
Dallas (DFW) to Barcelona (BCN) — Award space availability throughout much of the rest of the year, but not as widespread on every day of the month:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LHR) — Open availability throughout much of the rest of the year, including much of the summer travel season:
This award space likely isn't going to remain this wide open for long. If you've been consider a trip to Europe, these awards are a great way to get you there.
H/T: View From the Wing
