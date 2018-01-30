This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earning hotel points the traditional way (actually staying in hotels) is just one way to accumulate points toward your next free night. Fortunately, hotel chains make it relatively easy to accrue points without staying, whether through credit card offers or by utilizing shopping portals and dining reward programs. You can also purchase points directly from the hotel.
And now would be a good time to do so if you’re looking to top off your World of Hyatt points account. Now through February 23, purchase at least 5,000 World of Hyatt points and receive an additional 30% bonus.
Since the Hyatt award chart starts at just 5,000 points per night, that means you can buy award nights starting at just $93 when buying points with this bonus. Alternatively, you can redeem as few as 2,500 points plus a cash co-pay through Points + Cash redemptions. And remember that these award nights now count toward elite status.
Is It Worth Buying Hyatt Points?
In his latest points & miles valuations, TPG values Hyatt points at 1.8 cents apiece. When you buy at least 5,000 points through this promotion, you’ll effectively be buying points at 1.85 cents each. So, this promotion can be a good deal for those that score above-average redemptions.
Free Ways of Getting Hyatt Points
No matter how good of a deal the buy-points promotion is, earning points via credit card sign-ups is a much cheaper way of stocking up on Hyatt points. You can do so directly through the Hyatt Credit Card — which offers a 40,000-point sign-up bonus after spending just $2,000 in the first three months after opening your account.
If you already have the Hyatt Credit Card, you can earn up to 50,000 points per year by referring the card to your friends.
Also, you have the choice of transferring points from Chase Ultimate Rewards to Hyatt at 1:1 ratio. If you’re short on Ultimate Rewards points, some of the best sign-up offers are the Chase Ink Business Preferred‘s 80,000 sign-up bonus and the Chase Sapphire Preferred‘s 50,000 sign-up bonus.
How to Buy Hyatt Points With a 30% Bonus
If you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, here are the step-by-step directions:
- Visit Hyatt’s Buy Points link.
- Choose how many points you’d like to buy.
- Enter your World of Hyatt membership number, name and email address.
- Select the number of points you want to purchase, enter your credit card information and billing address, agree to the terms and conditions and click Purchase Bonus Points.
Keep in mind that the usual restrictions for purchasing Hyatt points apply to these transactions, including:
- You must purchase points in increments of 1,000 points up to a maximum of 55,000 points per calendar year. In addition, you can also receive 55,000 gifted points per calendar year.
- Any purchased points will not count toward qualification for any increased or improved status or elite membership in the World of Hyatt program.
Note that the purchase is processed by Points.com, so you won’t get any travel category bonuses from this purchase. Make sure to use the best non-bonus category credit card for your situation. Based on TPG’s valuations, the Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express’s 2x Membership Rewards points (on the first $50,000 in purchases each calendar year; then 1x) or Chase Freedom Unlimited’s 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points would be the most rewarding choice.
Featured image courtesy of Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.