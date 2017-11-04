This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up news stories that you may have missed from the week before, including several that already appeared on The Points Guy, and some more that we haven’t covered yet. If you’re an avid TPG reader, scroll down for the new stuff. Here’s the top miles, points and travel news you may have missed this week.
Flight Review: Delta One Suites (A350) From Detroit to Tokyo
October 30th marked a huge day in the aviation world — it was the first time a North American carrier flew an A350 commercially. Plus, Delta introduced its long-awaited Delta One Suites product to the market. TPG was on board for the inaugural flight — here’s his full review.
Here Is The New Singapore Airlines A380 Suites Product — and It’s Stunning
Singapore finally unveiled its much-anticipated all-new Suites Product for its Airbus A380s. It’s nothing short of amazing and travelers are already anxiously awaiting its inaugural flight in December from Singapore (SIN) to Sydney (SYD).
Exciting New Airline Routes for October 2017 and Beyond
We’ve compiled a list of new routes that were announced and commenced in October. Check out what new flights have been added among the various airlines of the world.
Philadelphia’s Amex Centurion Lounge Is Now Open for Business
This week, American Express opened its new Centurion Lounge at Philadelphia Airport (PHL) to cardmembers and their guests.
Flight Review: Delta (A350) Premium Select From Detroit to Tokyo
In addition to the new Delta One Suites, Delta’s A350s bring an entirely new class of service to the airline — Premium Select. Read TPG Assistant Editor Nick Ellis’ full review of the carrier’s new premium economy product on the A350’s inaugural flight.
Which Card Is Right for You? Amex Platinum vs. Amex Business Platinum
This year, we’ve seen changes to both the Platinum Card® from American Express and the Business Platinum® Card from American Express that make both cards more appealing in an increasingly competitive premium card market. So, which one is better for you?
Hyatt Selects Former Starwood Exec to Manage World of Hyatt Loyalty Program
Amy Weinberg, a 20-year industry vet, was selected to fill the role as the new head of World of Hyatt. Weinberg formerly worked as an SVP for Starwood Hotels and Resorts and started her new position on Tuesday, October 31.
New Hilton Amex Cards Will Offer up to 14x Points on Hilton Purchases
There are currently two Hilton-branded Amex cards: the Hilton Honors Card from American Express and the Hilton Honors Surpass Card from American Express, but on January 18, 2018, those two cards will be getting some updates, and there will ultimately be three new Hilton-branded Amex picks, including one premium option with a $450 annual fee.
In other news…
Delhi Airport Axes Separate Immigration Counters for Premium Flyers
Starting this week, Delhi Airport made changes for premium-cabin international travelers. First and Business class travelers used to be able to use separate immigration counters, but the Bureau of Immigration took away this perk, meaning you should expect longer lines at Delhi Airport (DEL).
