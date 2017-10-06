This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Link to make donations to UNICEF which will be matched by American Airlines
It’s been a horrible past few months of disasters across North America past few months, including Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and a catastrophic earthquake in Mexico City.
While financially damaged by each disaster, US airlines have stepped up to provide assistance to travelers. In addition to issuing travel waivers and flying into the path of a hurricane (not once, not twice, but three times), airlines have continued to provide support in the aftermath. Read about The Points Guy Zach Honig’s experience visiting JetBlue’s incredible employee assistance Care Center and a United cargo relief flight.
American Airlines, already a Red Cross $1 million annual donor, helped collect nearly $2 million more in donations to the Red Cross by offering 10 AAdvantage miles per dollar donated in the aftermath of Harvey and Irma.
Assistance for Puerto Rico
With more than 400 American Airlines employees in San Juan, American Airlines has focused heavily on relief efforts there. After being the first airline to return to San Juan after Hurricane Maria struck, the airline has operated over 110 flights carrying 1.1 million pounds of relief cargo to the decimated island. (Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico.)
American Airlines employees have donated over $360,000 to the American Airlines Family Fund, designed to support team members dealing with a crisis. That $360,000 donation has been matched dollar-for-dollar by the airline.
UNICEF Change For Good Match
Now, AA is offering yet another way to help. The airline will be matching donations to UNICEF Change for Good made on-board American Airlines flights or online through this link. Sure, throw those spare coins in the the UNICEF Change for Good bag when you’re on your next flight. But let’s open up our wallets online and help children affected by these disasters and other disasters around the world.
For those making donations by credit card, maximize your return on the good deed by putting the donation on U.S Bank FlexPerks (3x FlexPerks for charitable donations), Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express (2x Membership Rewards on all purchases on the first $50,000 per year; then 1x thereafter) or Chase Freedom Unlimited (1.5x Ultimate Rewards on all purchases).
Read American Airlines full release about its commitment to supporting those affected by this year’s hurricanes.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.