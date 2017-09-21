This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Today, American Express launched the new metal version of the Business Platinum Card from American Express OPEN. Effective immediately, the once-plastic card will turn metal like its personal counterpart. Luckily, there’s a an easy way for existing cardholders to request a metal version.
Existing Business Platinum cardholders can visit open.com/businessplatinum to log in to your account. From there, visit the ‘Account Services’ tab and select the ‘Order a Replacement Card’ option.
You’ll then see an option to “Request Metal Card’ — click that, confirm your shipping address and the shipping method, and you’re all set.
Once the new, metal card has been requested, you’ll get an email confirming the metal card is on its way to your billing address. In the interim while the metal card is being shipped, you’ll be able to continue using your plastic card. Once you get the metal version, destroy the plastic version for your security.
As a reminder, the Business Platinum Card currently comes with a sign-up bonus of 75,000 points. You’ll get 50,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first three months and 25,000 more points after you spend an additional $10,000 purchases in the same three-month period. You’ll earn 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1.5x points on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to one million additional points per year). In addition, you’ll get 35% of your points back when using Pay with Points (up to 500,000 bonus points per year), a $200 annual airline fee credit, fee credit for Global Entry/TSA PreCheck, no foreign transaction fees, access to the Amex Global Lounge Collection and more. The card comes with an annual fee of $450.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.