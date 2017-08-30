This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update 8/31/17: PayPal has confirmed that this card currently includes a 3% foreign transaction fee, but the issuer is considering removing the fee this fall.
While travel rewards credit cards are without a doubt the most lucrative option if you frequently find yourself on the road, cash-back cards appeal to an even larger group of consumers, thanks to their simplicity and ease of redemptions. As of today, there’s a new option on the market — this time from PayPal.
The PayPal Cashback Mastercard, issued by Synchrony Financial, offers a flat 2% cash back on all purchases. Cash back is issued directly to your PayPal account, and can be used for purchases or transferred to a bank account. Additionally, the account is available to use as soon as you’re approved — it’ll appear in your PayPal account right away, so there’s no need to wait for a card to arrive in the mail. There’s no annual fee, though you’ll need to be a PayPal member to sign up.
Unfortunately I wasn’t able to access the application, even though I’ve been a PayPal member for years:
I also haven’t been able to find any reference to foreign transaction fees, though I imagine they do apply, given that PayPal hasn’t offered up any details regarding a waiver.
PayPal’s new card’s competes directly with the Citi Double Cash Card, which also offers a total of 2% back on all transactions — 1% when you make a purchase, plus an additional 1% when you pay your bill.
The company will continue to offer the PayPal Extras Mastercard, which awards 3x points at gas stations and restaurants, 2x points on PayPal and eBay purchases and 1x points on everything else. Extras points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel and more, with cash back available in $50 increments for 6,000 points.
