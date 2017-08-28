Chase Freedom Card Gets a Makeover
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom
The Chase Freedom is one of the best no-fee options for earning travel rewards out there, as it earns you 5% back or 5x points (if you have an Ultimate Rewards-earning card) on rotating quarterly bonus categories. Due to the ability to rack up cash back or transferable points on things like restaurants, movie theaters and more, it’s earned quite a fan base among award travel enthusiasts, and now Chase is refreshing this popular card with a brand-new design.
As pictured above, the new Chase Freedom sports a more minimalist, modern look — with less-prominent branding and an abstract motif that brings it more in line with the looks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card. However, unlike those more premium cards, the Chase Freedom will continue to be made of plastic. It will also feature the same bright-green edges as the current Freedom card design.
Starting today, new applicants who are approved for the Freedom will get this updated design. If you’re an existing cardholder, you’ll be issued the updated card once your current one expires. Note that this update is merely aesthetic; Chase isn’t adjusting any of the card’s benefits or earning rates.
Do you prefer the updated Chase Freedom Card design?
