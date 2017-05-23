This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The family of Escape Lounges within the United States got some extra attention last week when they joined the list of airport lounges you could access with your American Express Platinum Cards such as the The Platinum Card® from American Express and Business Platinum® Card from American Express. These lounges are located in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), Oakland International Airport (OAK) and Bradley International Airport (BDL) near Hartford.
However, even before that announcement some savvy travelers had already been visiting the Escape Lounge in Minneapolis with regularity as it has had an agreement with Priority Pass for access via that program, however it seems that Amex is going to be the exclusive in that realm, and online reports are that as of June 14, 2017, the Escape Lounge at MSP will no longer permit access via Priority Pass.
If you frequent this lounge, and reports are that it is indeed a much calmer alternative to the Delta Sky Club, and your and your family want to keep enjoying the included buffet, sodas, juices, beer, wine, scotch, bourbon, tequila, and more, then you may want to consider an Amex Platinum Card if you don’t already have one in your wallet. To enter you will need your same day airline ticket, Amex Platinum Card, and ID to get yourself and up to two traveling companions in for no additional fee.
According to the Escape Lounge website, children under two are admitted to the lounge at no additional charge, though it wouldn’t totally shock me if at some point that wording changed to be in line with the other lounges in the Amex network that don’t have any official policy for admitting children under a certain age without a fee….though I very much hope to be wrong about that.
Will this reported change impact you and your family on your travels?
