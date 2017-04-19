Facebook Live: On the Scorching Hot Premium Credit Card Market
The credit card market is as hot as ever and it’s mostly due to the premium credit card space — those with $450+ annual fees that offer solid points and perks. Today we posted about a new entrant to the marketplace and now I’d like to go over the existing four titans: The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, Chase Sapphire Reserve and Citi Prestige.
|Benefit
|Amex Platinum
|Amex Business Platinum
|Citi Prestige
|Sapphire Reserve
|Point Earning
|5x points on airfare purchases booked through Amex or airlines and prepaid hotels booked through Amex; 1x on other purchases
|5x points on airfare purchases booked through Amex only and prepaid hotels booked through Amex; 1x on other purchases
|3x points on air travel and hotels; 2x points on dining and entertainment; 1x on other purchases
|3x points on travel and dining; 1x on other purchases
|Direct Redemptions
|1 cent for airfare and 0.7 cents for hotels.
|2 cents per point for economy (your selected airline only) and all first/business class airfare and 0.7 cents for hotels.
|1.33 cents per point for airfare (or 1.6 cents on AA flights); drops to flat 1.25 cents in July 2017. 1.25 cents for hotels.
|1.5 cents per point for all travel, including flights and hotels.
|Transfer Partners
|Airlines: AeroMexico, Air Canada, Alitalia, ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al, Emirates, Etihad, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Hawaiian, Iberia, JetBlue, Singapore, Virgin America, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: Choice, Hilton, SPG. Other: Plenti.
|Airlines: AeroMexico, Air Canada, Alitalia, ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al, Emirates, Etihad, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Hawaiian, Iberia, JetBlue, Singapore, Virgin America, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: Choice, Hilton, SPG. Other: Plenti.
|Airlines: Cathay Pacific, Etihad, EVA Air, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Garuda Indonesia, JetBlue, Malaysia, Qantas, Qatar, Singapore, Thai, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: Hilton. Other: Sears.
|Airlines: British Airways, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Korean Air, Singapore, Southwest, United, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: IHG, Marriott/Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt.
|Lounge Access
|Priority Pass Select (two guests), Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta (guests are $29 each), Airspace lounges (two guests) and Centurion Lounges (two guests)
|Priority Pass Select (two guests), Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta (guests are $29 each), Airspace lounges (two guests) and Centurion Lounges (two guests)
|Priority Pass Select (two guests or immediate family) and Admirals Club (two guests or immediate family, only through July 2017 and no longer available for new cardholders)
|Priority Pass Select (unlimited guests)
|Travel Credits
|$200 airline fee credit toward incidentals like baggage fees and lounge passes, plus $200 in annual Uber credits
|$200 airline fee credit toward incidentals like baggage fees and lounge passes
|$250 airfare credit each year
|$300 travel credit each year
|Hotel Perks
|American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts
|American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts
|4th night free on paid hotel stays
|Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
|Hotel Elite Status
|SPG Gold and Hilton HHonors Gold
|SPG Gold and Hilton HHonors Gold
|None
|None
|Global Entry/TSA
PreCheck Credit
|One credit every four years
|One credit every four years
|One credit every five years
|One credit every four years
|Car Rental Elite Status
|Avis Preferred, Hertz Gold and National Emerald Club Executive
|Avis Preferred, Hertz Gold and National Emerald Club Executive
|Avis Preferred Plus, National Emerald Club Executive, and Sixt Platinum
|Privileges at Avis, National and Silvercar
|Other Perks
|Complimentary Boingo Wi-Fi access
|Complimentary Boingo Wi-Fi access, 10 annual Gogo passes
|Three free rounds of golf per year (being discontinued in July 2017)
|None
|Authorized User Fee
|$175 (total for up to 3)
|$300
|$50
|$75
|Annual Fee
|$550 (See Rates & Fees)
|$595 (See Rates & Fees)
|$450
|$450
