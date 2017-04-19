News

Facebook Live: On the Scorching Hot Premium Credit Card Market

Apr 19, 2017

The credit card market is as hot as ever and it’s mostly due to the premium credit card space — those with $450+ annual fees that offer solid points and perks. Today we posted about a new entrant to the marketplace and now I’d like to go over the existing four titans: The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, Chase Sapphire Reserve and Citi Prestige.

Benefit Amex Platinum Amex Business Platinum Citi Prestige Sapphire Reserve
Point Earning 5x points on airfare purchases booked through Amex or airlines and prepaid hotels booked through Amex; 1x on other purchases 5x points on airfare purchases booked through Amex only and prepaid hotels booked through Amex; 1x on other purchases 3x points on air travel and hotels; 2x points on dining and entertainment; 1x on other purchases 3x points on travel and dining; 1x on other purchases
Direct Redemptions 1 cent for airfare and 0.7 cents for hotels. 2 cents per point for economy (your selected airline only) and all first/business class airfare and 0.7 cents for hotels. 1.33 cents per point for airfare (or 1.6 cents on AA flights); drops to flat 1.25 cents in July 2017. 1.25 cents for hotels. 1.5 cents per point for all travel, including flights and hotels.
Transfer Partners Airlines: AeroMexico, Air Canada, Alitalia, ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al, Emirates, Etihad, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Hawaiian, Iberia, JetBlue, Singapore, Virgin America, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: Choice, Hilton, SPG. Other: Plenti. Airlines: AeroMexico, Air Canada, Alitalia, ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al, Emirates, Etihad, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Hawaiian, Iberia, JetBlue, Singapore, Virgin America, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: Choice, Hilton, SPG. Other: Plenti. Airlines: Cathay Pacific, Etihad, EVA Air, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Garuda Indonesia, JetBlue, Malaysia, Qantas, Qatar, Singapore, Thai, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: Hilton. Other: Sears. Airlines: British Airways, Flying Blue (Air France/KLM), Korean Air, Singapore, Southwest, United, Virgin Atlantic. Hotels: IHG, Marriott/Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt.
Lounge Access Priority Pass Select (two guests), Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta (guests are $29 each), Airspace lounges (two guests) and Centurion Lounges (two guests) Priority Pass Select (two guests), Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta (guests are $29 each), Airspace lounges (two guests) and Centurion Lounges (two guests) Priority Pass Select (two guests or immediate family) and Admirals Club (two guests or immediate family, only through July 2017 and no longer available for new cardholders) Priority Pass Select (unlimited guests)
Travel Credits $200 airline fee credit toward incidentals like baggage fees and lounge passes, plus $200 in annual Uber credits $200 airline fee credit toward incidentals like baggage fees and lounge passes $250 airfare credit each year $300 travel credit each year
Hotel Perks American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts 4th night free on paid hotel stays Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
Hotel Elite Status SPG Gold and Hilton HHonors Gold SPG Gold and Hilton HHonors Gold None None
Global Entry/TSA
PreCheck Credit		 One credit every four years One credit every four years One credit every five years One credit every four years
Car Rental Elite Status Avis Preferred, Hertz Gold and National Emerald Club Executive Avis Preferred, Hertz Gold and National Emerald Club Executive Avis Preferred Plus, National Emerald Club Executive, and Sixt Platinum Privileges at Avis, National and Silvercar
Other Perks Complimentary Boingo Wi-Fi access Complimentary Boingo Wi-Fi access, 10 annual Gogo passes Three free rounds of golf per year (being discontinued in July 2017) None
Authorized User Fee $175 (total for up to 3) $300 $50 $75
Annual Fee $550 (See Rates & Fees) $595 (See Rates & Fees) $450 $450

 

For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum, please click here.  
For rates and fees of the Platinum Card, please click here.

