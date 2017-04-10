This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Any time you’re getting ready to make an online purchase, it’s important not to forget about shopping portals. They’re an extremely easy way to earn extra miles, points or cash back for making the exact same purchase at the exact same price that you were going to make anyway. There’s absolutely no downside.
Today we have a great example of how you can really rack up shopping portal bonuses, as thanks to a tip from TPG reader Lauren, we’ve learned that cosmetics retailer Sephora is offering increased mile and point payouts at several different portals.
If you have either a Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Freedom card, your best option is Shop With Chase where you can currently get 10 extra points per dollar spent at Sephora. Since TPG values Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2.2 cents each, this is effectively like getting 22% back on your purchase! Note that when it comes to Chase, portal payouts can be different depending on the credit card you have — and which one you sign in to the portal with. So make sure you’re choosing either a Sapphire or Freedom card in order to get access to this bonus.
Also, if you sign into Chase’s portal with a Freedom card, the bonus will be advertised as “10% extra cash back” instead of 10x points. But Chase cash back comes in the form of Ultimate Rewards points, which can be transferred to airline partners so long as you have either a Sapphire or Ink card as well. So don’t worry, you’re still getting 10x points.
Now, if you don’t have one of those Chase cards, all is not lost. The American Airlines shopping portal is also offering 10 points per dollar at Sephora right now. TPG values AAdvantage miles at 1.5 cents each, so while these aren’t as valuable as Ultimate Rewards points, they’re still useful if you can’t get the increased Chase payouts. Remember, these miles are in addition to any miles or cash back you’ll get from using your credit card as usual.
And if neither Chase nor American is your style, you also have the option to collect Alaska Airlines miles with Sephora today at a rate of 8x miles per dollar through the Mileage Plan shopping portal. Since TPG values Alaska miles at 1.9 cents apiece, this can actually be a better score than the AA portal, even at 8x instead of 10x. It just depends on which mileage currency is more useful to you.
It’s not clear how long these increased Sephora payouts will last, so if you’ve been meaning to buy cosmetics, make sure you do it today!
