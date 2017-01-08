This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Credit cards of all kinds carry perks, some of which can get you exclusive access — especially when it comes to travel. And while cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard give you complimentary lounge access while in the airport, one card that can give you lounge access during your stay at a Sheraton property is the Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express.
As the primary cardholder of the SPG Business Amex, you and one guest get complimentary access to the Sheraton Club Lounge network whenever you book a stay that’s eligible to earn Starpoints (including free night awards). While this perk can be very valuable and enticing, you’ll only have access while staying at Sheraton properties — other brands like Westin or Le Méridien aren’t eligible.
The lounges are located in Sheraton properties around the world — click here for a directory of all Sheraton Club Lounges by destination — and include complimentary daily breakfast, premium beverages and hors d’oeuvres. SPG Platinum members automatically get access to the lounges, however Gold members do not, so this perk could be especially lucrative if you’re a Gold member or don’t have status with SPG.
It’s worth noting that this perk is available only with the business version of the SPG Amex credit card — not the personal version. As a reminder, the business card comes with a $100 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in the first three months. Plus, an additional $100 statement credit after your first purchase at participating SPG or Marriott Rewards hotels in the first six months. In addition to the complimentary Sheraton Club Lounge access, you’ll earn 2x Starpoints on purchases at participating SPG and Marriott properties and 1x Starpoints on all other purchases, complimentary Gold status after spending $30,000 in a calendar year and no foreign transaction fees.
