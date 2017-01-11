This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
My favorite rental car experiences in recent years have all been with Silvercar and their all-Audi fleet. I used them most recently on a one day trip to Austin I took last month that I with just my toddler in tow. Having Silvercar pick us up and drop us off at the airport terminal, provide a good complimentary car seat, and not charge outrageous prices for tolls and gas made the experience so much easier than it could have been with a traditional rental car company.
Silvercar Offers Good Deals for New Customers
Of course this upscale service usually comes at a premium over some other rental car prices, but at least for the first rental you can usually score a very solid deal by stacking new customer rates with a $25 Visa card credit you get for being referred by a current Silvercar customer. Along those lines, Silvercar was actually the cheapest rental car option for my very budget minded parents on trip they took to Colorado.
This relatively inexpensive rental car price was due to stacking some referral opportunities and discount codes only available to first-time renters. In other words, don’t discount Silvercar on price, especially the first time you give them a try since new customer intro rates can be just $39 day with the code BESTEVER, and you can get a $25 Visa gift credit on your first rental if you are referred by a current customer. Also look for Silvercar promo codes for new customers!
How to Enter a Silvercar Referral Code and Earn $25 on First Rental
It can be tricky to enter a Silvercar referral code and get the $25 Visa credit that is emailed to you after you complete your first rental. I no longer know of a working link that you can use to streamline that referral process during Silvercar sign-up, but it is still pretty easy to enter a Silvercar referral code and get the $25 Visa credit on top of your other new customer offers if you know where to look.
To enter a Silvercar referral code, first set up your online new Silvercar account as normal. Then, before your first rental, login to Silvercar, click on “Account”, and then select “Refer a Friend” from the menu on the left.
There you can enter the code of the person who referred you for Silvercar. If you are looking for a code to use to earn a $25 Visa credit, of course I’d be thrilled if you used my code SHULL. With Silvercar, both the referrer and the referee get a $25 Visa credit emailed after the first rental is completed. Once you complete your first Silvercar rental you can use your own code to refer your partner, family members, etc. so you can both get $25 after their first rental(s).
Silvercar Rental Locations
Silvercar isn’t located everywhere, but you can find them at the following locations:
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport
- Dallas Love Field
- Denver International Airport
- Ft. Lauderdale–Hollywood Intl Airport
- Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport
- Los Angeles International Airport
- Miami International Airport
- Mondrian South Beach Miami
- Newark Liberty International Airport
- Brooklyn, New York: McCarren Hotel & Pool
- Brooklyn Downtown
- Manhattan, New York: River Place at W. 42nd
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
- San Francisco International Airport
Just make sure that on your first Silvercar rental you not only take advantage of the low rates and promo codes available for new customers, but also stack a referral code to get an additional $25 Visa credit emailed after your first Silvercar rental is complete. Here’s a rundown of other ways to save by stacking Silvercar discount codes.
