Looking to book a flight to Europe? American Airlines is adding an incentive to purchase your flight sooner than later. The carrier is offering AAdvantage members up to 40,000 bonus miles on flights booked and flown before March 31, 2017.
This promotion rewards you bonus miles based on the class of cabin you book, with more miles offered for premium cabins. Select economy passengers can earn 5,000 bonus AAdvantage miles for each round-trip, while business-class passengers can earn 10,000 miles per trip. First-class passengers stand to earn 20,000 bonus miles per round-trip when booking their flights through American. Through this promo, you can earn miles for a maximum of two qualifying round-trips.
In order to qualify, American AAdvantage members must register for the promotion prior to purchasing tickets on AA-marketed flights. You can enroll online using promotion code NAS17 at www.aa.com/offers. Flights may be operated by American, British Airways, Iberia or Finnair, but must be on an American ticket number.
Clearly, paying first-class and business-class passengers flying to Europe stand to benefit the most from this offer; economy-class passengers who book their flight in one of the qualifying classes can only earn a total of 10,000 bonus miles on two round-trip itineraries. Per the usual terms and conditions, the bonus miles won’t count toward elite status or AAdvantage Million Miler status, but the miles flown and dollars spent will count toward elite status (just as they normally would).
As with other AA promotions, you can maximize this offer by paying with an American Airlines credit card. Those who want to earn the most AAdvantage miles should consider booking their flights with the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, or the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, as both cards offer 2 miles per dollar on American Airlines purchases. You’ll be best off using The Platinum Card® from American Express, though, since you’ll earn 5x on flights booked directly with AA.
