Get up to a $400 Bonus With the Amex SimplyCash Plus Business Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
The no annual fee SimplyCash Plus Business Credit Card from American Express just launched a new sign-up offer for up to $400 cash back. You’ll earn $200 in statement credit after you spend $5,000 in the first six months of cardmembership, plus an additional $200 after you spend an additional $10,000 in your first account year.
Previously, this card was offering up to $500 in cash back after you met the same spending requirements, so the new sign-up bonus is a step down — though not a huge one.
Compared to other cash-back card offers on the market, the spending requirement to earn $400 back is quite steep; for instance, with the no annual fee Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited cards, you can earn $150 in cash back after spending just $500 in the first three months — and if you have a premium Ultimate Rewards-earning card, you can redeem your rewards as transferable points rather than just cash back. However, if the SimplyCash Plus Business Card’s bonus categories align well with your spending patterns — and you prefer cash back to travel rewards — it could be worth signing up for this card.
With the relatively new SimplyCash Plus, you get 5% cash back on spending at US office supply stores and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers. You’ll also earn 3% back on one category of your choice from eight options (and 1% back on all other purchases):
- Airfare purchased directly from airlines
- Hotel rooms purchased directly from hotels
- Car rentals purchased directly from select car rental companies
- US gas stations
- US restaurants
- US purchases for advertising in select media
- US purchases for shipping
- US computer hardware, software and cloud computing purchases made directly from select providers
Bottom Line
The new sign-up bonus on the SimplyCash plus is slightly less rewarding than the previous offer, and in any case spending a total of $15,000 on the card to get $400 in cash back is quite steep. However, if you make a lot of purchases in the card’s bonus categories and don’t prefer to earn travel rewards, it could be worth signing up.
Will you be signing up for this card with the new offer?
Featured image courtesy of Adam Gault via Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.