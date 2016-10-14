This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to sightsee before your flight home from London but have nowhere to stow your bag? If you’re flying British Airways, there’s now a solution for that. In partnership with London-based start-up AirPortr, BA has launched a bag check service available from anywhere in the city.
The service is offered for British Airways-operated flights leaving from Heathrow, Gatwick or London City, excluding domestic UK service and flights from London City to New York-JFK. Just check in 24 hours before your flight and schedule a pick up from anywhere in the city. AirPortr will stow your bag and either check it through to your arrival destination or hold it for you to pick up at the airport. Your bag must be picked up a minimum of seven hours before your flight.
The system is pretty easy to use, and it costs 20 GBP (~$24) to 40 GBP (~$49), depending on where and when you want to pick up your bag (either at AirPortr’s airport desk before your flight or at your destination if you check it through). The service works in reverse as well: You can schedule a bag pickup at the airport and a drop-off anywhere in London.
And if you’re concerned about losing your bag, know this: AirPortr tags, seals and GPS-tracks luggage using a unique number. The company also emails and texts passengers with updates throughout the bag’s journey.
There are a few other airlines that offer some type of in-advance bag check. For example, Swiss allows you to check your bag in 23 hours before departure, but you’ll have to drop it off at the airport at a scheduled time. Not nearly as convenient as having bags picked up where you’re staying.
Service starts as of October 25 (for travel on October 26) and you can order it via BA or AirPortr’s websites.
H/T: Apex.Aero
Featured image courtesy of Shutterstock.
Would you check your bags in advance of your flight?
