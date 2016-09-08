Android Pay Gets a Big Upgrade, Now Supports Chase Visa Cards
Attention Android fans: Google recently rolled out new improvements to its Android Pay mobile payment platform. Chase Visa cardholders will now be able to use Android Pay for purchases at retailers that accept mobile payments — set up your card (or cards) by opening the Android Pay app and taking a picture of it with your phone’s camera. Purchases made with Chase Visa cards through Android Pay will earn the same amount of points as any other transactions, so make sure you use a card that maximizes your purchases, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Freedom or the Chase Freedom Unlimited.
Note that Chase’s website doesn’t list the Chase Sapphire Reserve as one of the cards that’ll work with Android Pay, but when TPG Editor-in-Chief Zach Honig attempted to add his card to Android Pay, he was able to do it successfully.
Google has also made Android Pay an option for select purchases made through Google’s Chrome browser, further enhancing the functionality of the payment platform. Google hopes the expansion of Android Pay to the web will allow online transactions to be completed quickly and more securely, since your personal data is never transferred to the merchant you’re paying. This news comes on the heels of Apple’s announcement last June that Apple Pay would be coming to its Safari browser starting this fall with the release of the company’s new Mac operating system.
Google and Uber have also teamed up to offer a discount when you pay for your ride using the mobile payment platform. Until October 15, riders will get 50% off their first ten rides when using Android Pay (a maximum of $5 per ride). And you don’t have to be a new Uber user to take advantage of this promotion either — it’ll apply automatically when you use Android Pay to cover your ride. Be sure you’re using a credit card that maximizes the dollars you spend on each Uber ride, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which’ll give you 3x points on all travel purchases, including Uber.
