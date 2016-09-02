This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Southwest is offering select Rapid Rewards members a pretty simple way to earn bonus points on travel this fall. Targeted members received an email, detailing the promotion and a link to register to earn 2x points on all flights between September 1 and November 18, 2016.
The terms and conditions state that only those who were targeted are eligible for the offer, however, there is a link to register for the promotion. Those interested must register between September 1 and November 18, 2016, and you must register prior to completing the travel. Eligible flights include both one-way and round-trip tickets, and there are no blackout dates or cities. The bonus points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred or Companion Pass qualification, and Companion Pass reward travel doesn’t qualify. Eligible Rapid Rewards members will receive the bonus points within four days of travel.
It’s not clear how Southwest is targeting Rapid Rewards members for this promotion, but it’s best to check your account and any available promotions to see if you’re eligible. According to this FlyerTalk thread, several Rapid Rewards members have reported getting targeted for the promotion at different times, so it’s best to keep checking if you’re looking at taking advantage of the offer.
