Citi Prestige is a premium travel rewards card that offers cardholders a ton of lucrative benefits and is consistently ranked on the list of TPG’s top credit card offers. Because of its many benefits, there are countless ways to maximize the card’s value, from a $250 annual air travel credit to complimentary access to Admirals Clubs and Priority Pass Select lounges. However, until recently, one thing still wasn’t clearly spelled in the card’s terms and conditions: The rule about guest access to Admirals Club lounges. TPG reader Henry Z. wrote in asking about this so we reached out to Citi to find out more.
According to a Citi representative we contacted, the primary cardholder may bring as many immediate family members into Admirals Club lounges — or up to two traveling guests who are not family — however, all guests are required to be traveling with the primary cardholder on the same American Airlines and/or American Eagle itinerary. This means if a guest is traveling with you but not on the same itinerary, they won’t be allowed into the Admirals Club even though the primary cardholder will be.
Keep in mind that you can only get in Admirals Clubs as a Citi Prestige cardholder if you have a flight booked on an American Airlines, American Eagle or American Connection-operated flight. In this case, it’s better to have a card like the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, since it gives you access to Admirals Clubs no matter which airline you’re flying. In addition, authorized users of this card also have access to Admirals Clubs.
That being said, Citi Prestige is still a great option for a premium travel rewards credit card, especially when it comes to benefits at the airport. In addition to Admirals Club access, cardholders and authorized users also have access to Priority Pass lounges — and very generous access, at that. Primary cardholders can bring immediate family members or up to two guests inside with them. You can also pay for additional guests at the rate of $27 per person.
The current sign-up bonus on the Citi Prestige card is 50,000 ThankYou points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. You get 3x the points on air travel and hotels, 2x the points on dining and entertainment and 1x the points on all other purchases. In addition to the lounge access benefits, you’ll also get an annual $250 air travel credit, a 4th night free at any hotel and not have to worry about paying foreign transaction fees while traveling abroad, among other benefits. Note that there is a $450 annual fee for this card.
