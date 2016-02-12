This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Occasionally an opportunity to earn bonus miles or points will come up that’s a bit different than the standard offers most flyers are aware of. This week, it seems that Sprint and American Airlines are teaming up to offer new customers 20,000 AAdvantage miles to sign up for a new phone plan — new customers will also receive 5,004 AAdvantage miles, delivered in installments of 417 miles per month. Existing customers will also be eligible to receive 5,004 AAdvantage miles per year (in monthly installments of 417 miles).
Ultimately, the miles might not be worth the effort if you have to pay extra costs to switch from another carrier to Sprint, but if you’re in the market for a new phone service, the 20k offer is worth a look. It’s enough for some basic redemptions (even after the devaluation) — and combined with the sign-up bonus of a card like the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, it could get you closer to a trip to Europe or Asia. And if you’re already a Sprint user, free miles are a nice perk to take advantage of just for sticking with the service.
Thanks to TPG reader Mike, who shared this news tip by emailing tpgtips@thepointsguy.com. We’ll be sending out a $200 Visa gift card as a token of our appreciation.
