Each Saturday, we round up news stories that you may have missed from the week before, including several that already appeared on The Points Guy, and some more that we haven’t covered yet. If you’re an avid TPG reader, scroll down for the new stuff. Here’s the top miles, points and travel news you may have missed this week:
Launching TPGtv Season 1, Episode 1: Flying Delta Business Class to Africa for 90k Miles and $5.60
TPGtv is finally upon us. The first episode — featuring a $5.60 flight to Accra, Ghana — launched Monday with more in the pipeline for the next eight weeks. Tune in every Monday morning for the latest stories and experiences ranging from charity work in Ghana to trekking with Gorillas in Rwanda.
Top 10 Travel Rewards Credit Card Offers for February 2016
Looking for a new card to add to your collection? Check out our list of the top travel rewards credit card offers for this month. Now’s the perfect time to get started on earning points with a new card, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, for travel in 2016 and beyond.
What Are Points & Miles Worth? February Monthly Valuations
Our latest valuations are in — and there are a few changes this month. British Airways took a hit with its latest devaluations going into effect, while Southwest got a reconsideration after a recent valuable redemption.
Delta CEO Richard Anderson Announces Retirement
Delta’s management team will see some changes later this year. CEO Richard Anderson announced his upcoming May retirement, as well as his replacement — Ed Bastian, the current President of Delta.
Inside the Best (and Most Exclusive) Airport Lounge in the US
While lounges in US airports usually aren’t much to get excited about, the Lufthansa First Class Lounge at JFK is definitely an exception. The lounge features full-service dining with a fancy five-course meal — and that’s before you even arrive at the airline’s First Class Terminal in Frankfurt.
In Other News…
United Airlines Relaunches Family Boarding
United Airlines is revamping its family boarding policy by providing families with young children access to priority boarding — they’ll still board after first class and elite passengers, but it’s a step up from its previous process. Other carriers like Delta and JetBlue already provide this service.
Contact Hyatt with Facebook Messenger
Facebook Messenger may seem pretty useless, but Hyatt’s been using it to help with customer service and quickly assist customers with requests.
ANA’s A380 Will Have First Class Service
ANA’s new A380s will sport a first-class cabin. The airline is only going to have three aircraft and plans to operate the flights between Japan and Hawaii.
Save $20 on Uber Before the Super Bowl (targeted)
Visa and Uber are teaming up to offer select users a $20 statement credit for your next Uber ride if you make a purchase at Whole Foods by Super Bowl Sunday. Eligible users will receive a notification with the offer, and you must pay with a Visa card, such as the Chase Freedom.
Earn Bonus Miles on Travel to Australia with Delta and Virgin Australia
Delta is offering bonus miles earned on flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Sydney (SYD) or Brisbane (BNE). To participate in the promotion, register on Delta’s website and book and fly by May 31, 2016. Ultimately, you’ll earn 5 bonus miles per dollar on top of what you’d normally earn with status or another multiplier.
American Airlines Offering Up to 36,000 Bonus Miles on Flights to Tokyo
AA is also offering bonus miles on flights across the Pacific with new service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Tokyo (HND) starting on February 11. The total amount of bonus miles will depend on the fare class chosen, but even discount-economy tickets will earn some. Travel must be completed by April 30 to earn the bonus.
