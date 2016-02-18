This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
My absolute favorite lounge in the US is Lufthansa’s First Class Wining and Dining facility at JFK, and while I doubt American Airlines will unseat LH anytime soon, the airline is planning to introduce some pretty fantastic-looking lounges beginning later this year.
Perhaps most impressive is American’s new Flagship Dining, which you can see up above. AA will be the first US-based carrier to introduce sit-down meal service at select lounges, including JFK, LAX, Dallas/Fort Worth and Miami — all cities from which American operates its flagship 777-300ER.
The first Flagship Dining facility will open at JFK Airport in early 2017 — while Oneworld Emerald members typically have access to AA’s first-class lounges, it sounds like Flagship Dining will be restricted to international and transcon first-class passengers.
American’s Flagship Lounge (above) will also get a major overhaul, with the airline rolling out brand-new lounges in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Philadelphia. These lounges will be accessible by all long-haul international and transcon domestic first and business-class passengers. The airline will also introduce updated Admirals Clubs throughout the system, and will be adding locations in Houston (IAH) and Orlando (MCO). AA is also launching a new and improved arrivals lounge at London Heathrow.
You don’t need to fly in a premium cabin or have elite status to access Admirals Club lounges — primary cardholders and authorized users of the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard can always get in for free, while Citi Prestige cardholders get access when flying American.
What do you think about AA’s new lounges?
