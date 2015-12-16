Earn and Burn Miles on Purchases at United’s Newark Pop-Up Shop
United’s making it a bit easier to earn and burn your miles this week with the introduction of the Miles Shop — a pop-up store located at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Travelers will be able to redeem miles for purchases — or earn a bonus when using other methods of payment. The store, which is located in Terminal C, is currently open and will remain available through the holiday travel season. It joins some existing food and beverage vendors in the airport that already allow travelers to redeem miles for food.
If you’re paying a normal way — that is to say with cash or credit card — you’ll earn 5 United miles per dollar spent. The store will have a variety of items for purchase, ranging from power adapters to clothing. If you’re redeeming your miles (which might not be their most valuable use) — you’ll have a selection of items ranging in “price” from 600 miles to 50,000 miles. You can also earn additional United miles for using your United MileagePlus Explorer Card for purchases.
Overall, it’s unlikely that you’re going to get a great deal redeeming miles for merchandise. However, this might be worth a stop if you’re passing through Newark and looking for a chance to earn a few extra miles — assuming that the prices aren’t higher than what’d you’d pay elsewhere. Regardless of where you’ll be buying your holiday gifts, don’t forget to use one of these cards to maximize your purchase protections and rewards.
