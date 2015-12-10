This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Now through tomorrow, Thursday, December 24, you can purchase Hyatt gift cards at a 10% discount when you enter the promo code GPGIFT15 at checkout.
The promo code works on physical gift cards, e-gift cards and check certificates. Check certificates, if you’re unaware, are generally accepted at more locations that Hyatt gift cards, but may be more of a hassle to redeem.
Limitations:
- Purchase by Thursday, December 24.
- Must use offer code GPGIFT15 at time of purchase.
- Limited to $2,000 per purchase.
- Limited to $10,000 per member per day.
- “Must be a Hyatt Gold Passport member in good standing at time of purchase.” However, no log-in is required.
Steps to Purchase
- Go to Hyatt’s Gift Card page
- Choose either a physical Hyatt gift card (free first class shipping up to $25 for overnight delivery), Hyatt E-Gift Card or Hyatt Check Certificates
- Select a card design and value
- Enter recipient’s information and personal message
- Add to cart
- Add promo code GPGIFT15 in the “Using a promotional code?” box and apply
- Use the TPG Chrome Extension to find the best card to use to complete your purchase
American Express OPEN Discount
FlyerTalk users are confirming that this 10% discount is stackable with the American Express OPEN 5% discount! Simply use an American Express business credit card to receive either a 5% discount credited to your statement or 2x additional Amex Membership Rewards points.
Per Hyatt’s landing page, this discount applies “up to $10,000 per Card account in a calendar year. This benefit can be combined with other promotions offered by Hyatt.”
So, check your wallet for:
- The Business Platinum Card from American Express
- The Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express
- Starwood Preferred Guest Business Credit Card from American Express
- Business Green Rewards Card from American Express
- The Plum Card from American Express
- Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express
Here are the full terms and conditions of the Hyatt Amex OPEN Savings Benefit, and here they are for the 10% discount.
Bottom Line
This is a great offer if you’re planning on spending nights in a Hyatt hotel coming up, particularly if you have an American Express business card! Even if you’re not planning a trip soon, you don’t have to worry about these gift cards expiring, as there’s no expiration date on Hyatt gift cards.
H/T: FlyerTalk
