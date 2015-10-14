This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Were you busy traveling to exciting locations yesterday (on points or miles, of course)? Never fear — we’ve got your back with a recap of the previous day’s top stories, including news, reviews and more.
Southwest is Offering $49 One-Way Flights through Thursday
Southwest’s 72-hour flight deals are back, with a ton of different options around the US and fares as low as $49. Oh, and you can also earn double points on your purchase with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card. You’ve got until 11:59pm on Thursday, October 15, so act sooner than later!
Marriott Details its New Cash + Points Awards
Unlike the recent spate of rewards program changes, almost all of which have left loyal customers in the cold, Marriott’s new benefits — including points sharing and the ability to earn elite credit on redemption stays, along with a cash and points option — are actually a plus. Of course, other programs already offer cash and points redemptions, so ultimately Marriott is playing catch-up here. Still, it’s worth seeing if these changes could help up your points game.
Rewards Card of the Week: Chase Sapphire Preferred
With a current earn of 40,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 within the first three months, if you don’t already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, now’s the time to get it. Points transfer instantly to many travel partners — for example, 40,000 bonus points can be converted to 40,000 United miles or Hyatt points.
Singapore to Resume World’s Longest Flights from New York and LA
Ladies and gentlemen, charge your iPads: Singapore Airlines has announced plans to re-launch the world’s longest flight, traveling nonstop from New York to Singapore. Singapore has 63 A350-900s on order, including seven of this new ULR (ultra-long-range) variant due in 2018, which will be used for the NY and Los Angeles nonstops. Fingers crossed for swanky new suites!
Want more of the week’s hottest stories? Head to our Saturday recap right here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.