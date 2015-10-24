This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Each Saturday, we round up news stories that you may have missed from the week before, including several that already appeared on The Points Guy, and some more that we haven’t covered yet. If you’re an avid TPG reader, scroll down for the new stuff. Here’s the top miles, points and travel news you may have missed this week:
Credit Cards That Offer Rental Car Elite Status in 2015
You can earn elite status with rental car agencies such as Avis, Hertz, National and Sixt through several different credit cards. When it comes to this benefit, one option that stands out is the Citi Prestige Card. Though it comes with a $450 annual fee, it’s loaded with benefits like a 4th night free on hotel stays, an annual $250 annual airfare credit and airport lounge access, plus elite status with Avis, National and Sixt. For detailed information on which cards are best for which company, read the full post here.
Last Chance To Earn 75,000 AAvantage Miles with the Citi Executive Card
Hurry and apply for the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, because the card’s increased sign-up bonus of 75,000 AAdvantage miles after spending $7,500 in the first three months of account opening expires on Thursday, October 29, 2015.
The card comes with a $450 annual fee. For more information on the card, click here.
Earn Bonus United Miles and Marriott Points in November
The new Double Stay, Double Go promotion from Chase is for those of you with the Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card, the United MileagePlus Explorer Card and the United MileagePlus Club Card (along with business versions of the cards). From November 1 – 30, 2015, use your Marriott Premier card with United and earn double points on those purchases. Likewise, if you hold either the United Explorer or Club card, you’ll earn double miles on purchases made directly with Marriott. These bonuses are on top of the points and miles you’d normally earn, and you don’t need to register to earn the bonuses on eligible purchases. For more details, read our post here.
United Appoints Acting CEO Brett J. Hart
United announced the appointment of Brett J. Hart as acting CEO, as new President and CEO Oscar Munoz has been on medical leave following a heart attack last Thursday. Hart said, “Oscar’s agenda is focused on customer service, teamwork and innovation and I, along with the executive team, will continue to move quickly to implement it.” For more details, read our post here.
How To Search for Oneworld Awards
When it comes to booking Oneworld awards, you won’t want to use the same site for all searches. Use AA.com to search for American/US Airways. Meanwhile, BritishAirways.com is useful for day-by-day searches on specific routes and in specific classes of service. For more tips on booking Oneworld award travel, click here.
In Other News
Delta Cuts Sky Club Partnership with Alaska
Delta and Alaska have been slowly eliminating their reciprocal benefits. The saga continues: As of January 1, 2016, Alaska Board Room members will no longer have access to the Delta Sky Club. However, Board Room members can access all of American’s Admirals Clubs when they’re flying Alaska or American.
40% Off Select British Airways Avios Awards
BA is offering 40% discounts on select reward tickets booked before Nov. 2, 2015 for travel until March 20, 2016. The offer is valid on flights originating in London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports (LHR and LGW) to over 60 different destinations for both one-way and round-trip travel.
Earn Up to 60,000 SkyMiles with Delta Cruises
You can earn double the current triple miles offer, for a maximum of 60,000 SkyMiles, when booking a Balcony or Suite stateroom through Delta SkyMiles Cruises. You have until Sunday, October 25, 2015 to book the offer. The chart below explains the mileage earnings:
|Trip Length
|Base Miles
|Miles Earned for Balcony/Suite
|Ends Sunday: 2x Triple Miles
|1-5 Nights
|1,500
|4,500
|9,000
|6-8 Nights
|3,000
|9,000
|18,000
|9-12 Nights
|5,000
|15,000
|30,000
|13+ Nights
|10,000
|30,000
|60,000
This promotion is valid on select sailings departing on or before December 31, 2016.
Lufthansa To (Maybe) Operate Long-haul Flights out of Berlin
Berlin has been waiting on a new airport for several years, which is why Lufthansa hasn’t yet set up shop to operate its long-haul flights there. However, the city is one of the fastest-growing air travel markets in Europe and it seems that Berlin is now being considered for long-haul flights operated under the Eurowings Lufthansa brand (previously Germanwings). Apparently, Eurowings has seven A330 planes on order, which it hopes to use for long-haul flights out of Cologne — and possibly Berlin.
Starwood’s Aloft Launches TiGi (Text It. Get It.) Emoji Room Service Menu
You can now order room service from the Aloft Manhattan Downtown Hotel in New York City by texting just one or a combination of emojis. The TiGi Menu features six different emoji kits, like The Hangover (featuring vitaminwater, Advil and bananas) or The Fresh (with items like toothpaste and a razor).
Win a Weekend Getaway to Houston
You can win a three-day, two-night trip to Houston from Visit Houston. The prize includes round-trip travel for two on Southwest Airlines, two nights at the JW Marriott Downtown and two CityPASSES to explore area attractions. You must be 21 or over to enter and a legal resident of the 48 contiguous United States. Enter by November 15, 2015 to win.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.