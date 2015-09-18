This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Transportation Security Administration finally finished phasing out its Managed Inclusion Program for Precheck this week. A TSA spokesperson told TPG, “I can confirm that Managed Inclusion ended nationwide as of the 13th [of September].”
As experienced fliers know, TSA Precheck allows qualifying passengers to go through expedited security screening when traveling on one of 12 participating airlines in 150 airports nationwide. But as wait times increased and security lines grew, the TSA implemented the Managed Inclusion Program starting in 2013, which allowed agents to pull low-risk passengers from regular lines and process them through Precheck.
Although no one can say if it improved the long lines, everyone has seemed to agree that it was pretty much the worst. Those who had paid for five-year Precheck status were enraged by bumbling first-timers clogging the Precheck line – for free. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) pointedly asked that the effectiveness of Managed Inclusion be tested, and Homeland Security didn’t love it when a convicted felon was waved through Managed Inclusion. Add blustery bi-partisan commission findings to the mix, and you can be sure the program wasn’t going to last long in this world.
The irony of Managed Inclusion is not lost here, given the recent trend of singling out Precheck passengers for SSSS screening while allowing all and sundry to pass on through. Good riddance, we say!
