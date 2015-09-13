This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s a roundup of the week’s points, miles and travel industry news you may have missed:
Reminder: Check Out the Top Credit Card Offers for September
Loyalty programs are constantly changing, and so are the credit cards associated with them. Each month I compile what I think are the top travel rewards credit card offers to help you make the best choices for your own travel strategy and goals, and here are my picks for September:
1. Starwood Preferred Guest Card from American Express
2. Starwood Preferred Guest Business Card from American Express
3. Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
4. Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
5. Citi Prestige
6. Platinum Card from American Express
7. The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
8. Citi Premier Card
9. Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature Card
10. Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
For more information on each card, check out the full post here. Keep in mind that this is not a list of every offer on the market. For that, check out the TPG Hot Deals page, where you’ll find a comprehensive roundup of the best deals currently available, as well as specific hotel and airline credit cards that might interest you.
American Airlines Offers Double Miles to Asia
You can earn double AAdvantage miles when you fly nonstop on American Airlines or Japan Airlines between North America and Asia on purchased, published first class, business class and select economy class fares for travel between September 9 – December 15, 2015. The promotion is only applicable to AAdvantage members who purchase and fly on eligible, published First and Business class fares booked in F, A, P, J, R, D or I, or Economy class fares booked in Y, B or H on flights marketed by American Airlines or US Airways, as well as first and business class fares booked in F, A, J, C, D, X or I, or economy class fares booked in W, E, Y, B or H on flights marketed by Japan Airlines. You must first register for the offer using the promo code ASIA4.
Reminder: Last Chance to Earn 30,000 SPG Points
Last month, American Express announced the return of an increased sign-up bonus on both the Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card from American Express and the Starwood Preferred Guest Business Credit Card from American Express. For a limited time, you can earn 30,000 Starpoints after spending $3,000 in purchases within the first three months (or $5,000 on the business version). This sign-up bonus alone is worth $750 based on TPG’s most recent valuations. However, this offer is only around until Monday, September 14th, so apply soon! For more information on the cards and the bonus, read this post.
Earn Up to 2,500 Virgin America Elevate Points for Hilton Stays in Hawaii
Hilton HHonors members can earn 500 Virgin America Elevate Points for two-night stays at participating Hilton hotels in Hawaii between November 2, 2015 – March 16, 2016. You can also earn 500 Elevate Points per night for each additional night on the same stay (up to 2,500 Points).
You must first register for the offer, and make sure Virgin America is your Preferred Travel Partner in your HHonors profile.
Participating properties include:
- Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
- DoubleTree by Hilton Alana Waikiki
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk
- Hilton Waikiki Beach
- Grand Wailea – A Waldorf Astoria Resort
- Hilton Waikoloa Village
Get a $25 Best Western Gift Card After Two Stays
You can earn a $25 Best Western gift card (sent to you via email) when you complete two separate stays between September 8 – November 22, 2015 at Best Western hotels. A “stay” is defined as one or more consecutive nights at the same Best Western hotel at a rate eligible for earning points or airline/partner rewards through Best Western Rewards. You must first register for the promotion. Emailed $25 Travel Gift Cards will arrive within 2-3 weeks after you’ve completed your second qualified stay.
Win AAdvantage Miles and a Stay at the W Hollywood from Starwood Vacation Network
You could win 100,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles, a four-night stay at the W Hollywood, two Admirals Club one-day passes and round-trip Luggage Forward delivery service for two for uploading your vacation photos or videos. You’ll earn one entry for each photo or video uploaded.
You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States (including the District of Columbia), Canada (excluding the Province of Québec) or Puerto Rico, and be 18 years of age or older as of September 1, 2015 to enter. Enter by 11:59 pm EST on September 31, 2015.
Save 35% on Select Starwood Hotel Redemptions
Through March 8, 2016, you can save 35% on redemptions at high-end Starwood resorts, including the W Retreat Koh Samui (now 39,000 points per night), Vana Belle in Koh Samui (now 26,000 points per night), The Naka Island in Phuket (now 26,000 points per night), W Retreat and Spa Maldives (now 58,500 points per night), The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort (now 58,500 points per night), Le Meridien Bora Bora (now 39,000 points per night) and Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa in Dubai (now 39,000 points per night). This promotion can be combined with Starwood’s 5th night free benefit.
