Barcelona hosts over thirty million tourists a year, but it can be challenging to find kid-friendly things to do that in a city known for starting dinner at 10PM. This is by no means an exhaustive guide to the city, but should give you a good jumping off point for a long family weekend in Barcelona.
Visit Sagrada Familia
Ask anyone about Barcelona and the first thing they’ll mention will likely be Sagrada Familia, and for good reason. It is an active Roman Catholic Church, but also a UNESCO World Heritage Site that began construction in the late 1800’s and is still under construction today with a 2026 estimated completion date. My daughter just reminded me to be sure to tell you to plan a visit in 2026.
Architect Antoni Gaudí worked on the project for forty three years, until his death in 1926, with the full knowledge that he would not see it completed. It’s very unique design is breathtaking whether you are a church-goer, a fan of architecture, or just like rainbows.
Failing to buy an advance ticket is TPG’s #1 mistake tourists make in Barcelona. We saw at least five unfortunate families turned away because tickets were sold out. I bought mine two months in advance and even then some times were no longer available. Adults were 17€ and children under 11 were free.
Even young kids should appreciate the sheer immensity of the Sagrada Familia. I would recommend spending a little more (26 Euros) for the hour long guided tour if I had kids who could keep attention. Sagrada Familia is all about the details and having a guide point them out added much-needed clarity to our visit. My twelve year old daughter later told me that she would not have enjoyed the site nearly as much if we had skipped the tour.
With our timed admission tickets purchased in advance we didn’t wait more than 5 minutes or so to get into the basilica. That said, don’t try to get in early. We arrived ten minutes before our stated 5:45PM entry time and were not allowed to even enter the line until 5:40. And definitely don’t be late: you will be turned away.
If you’re picking a time of day to visit, I would recommend a close to the end of the day as possible. The stained glass windows are gorgeous any time of day, but our 6PM visit lit up the cathedral in an ethereal manner.
I would not recommend planning to dine near Sagrada Familia, though. Within a block of the cathedral we saw not only a McDonalds and a KFC, but also a Taco Bell (the first one of those I’ve seen in Europe).
Explore Park Guell
Park Guell is an excellent companion stop to the Sagrada Familia as Gaudi also had a firm hand in its design. The chameleon fountain (or is it a dragon?) at Park Guell is an unofficial mascot of Barcelona; you’ll see it everywhere.
Portions of the park are free to visit, but the Insta-worthy spots are in the section of the park that costs ten euros to visit (free for kids under seven). Note that both the Park Guell requires printed tickets for kids under seven, even though they are free. The site maintains a strict head count in the restricted area.
This is another case where I’d highly recommend the guided tour for an extra seven euros-we wouldn’t have found half the highlights without it. The guide was also an absolute wealth of amusing antidotes about the park and the history surrounding it. Our favorite fun fact: the park is actually the result of a real estate project gone belly up.
Park Guell is a site I would visit early morning in tourist season: both for better weather and to avoid the crowds.
Shop on La Rambla and The Gothic Quarter
The second site you’ll probably hear when you ask people about Barcelona will be La Rambla. La Rambla is just one street, but its name recognition is also its downfall as there’s so much to see right around it.
We had enormous fun just strolling around the Gothic quarter shopping and snacking. Be aware that most shops are closed on Sundays, so a visit to the Gothic quarter will be more fun the rest of the week.
Our favorite snack stop was Chok Kitchen at 3 Calle del Carme. The shop is tiny, but the selection of donuts, cakes, chocolates, and coffee creations was worth the effort to find it. Vacation Mom may have allowed a cherry topped cronut to be lunch. That counts as a fruit, right?
Our favorite shopping discovery was Ale-Hop, a Spanish chain with locations all over the country. It’s life sized cow mascot made Ale-Hop locations easy to find. I was at a loss as to how to describe it, so I asked my daughter. She responded with a haiku:
Cow in the store front
Useless things are everywhere
This is a cool store
I’ll just add that we visited twice and ended up with four bags of the most wonderful assortment of office supplies, plastic wallets, water bottles, and ephemera. It’s as if Ikea married Spencer gifts: everything is useful, but also a little off-center.
Do be aware that La Rambla is known for pick-pockets other unsavory characters, especially at night., Be alert and don’t have your valuables, phones, passports, etc. easily accessible. We did not (thankfully) have any issues with this on our trip, but we did get warnings from virtually everyone we encountered to be vigilant in this area. It is not known for violent crime, but most of us don’t want to deal with petty theft on vacation.
Eat and Drink at La Boqueria
Another “must visit” is the La Boqueria marketplace right off La Rambla. This market has origins dating back to the 1200’s – yes, the 1200’s. That alone makes it a must visit, but it is also very alive and vibrant today. The market has seemingly endless stalls that sell everything from fish, to ham (of course), to eggs, fruits, vegetables, breads, pastries, artisan crafts, wine, fresh fruit smoothies, and more.
Our personal favorite item was the 1 – 2 € fresh fruit juices that were sold at many of the stalls. I wish we had fresh juices that easily available and affordable back home. We couldn’t decide what to try, so we bought about ten for a euro each and had an informal tasting on a nearby park bench. Our recommendations? The mint-infused lemon and the kiwi-watermelon.
There were many other stalls that were fun to look at as well, though it is worth mentioning that the stalls selling “ready to eat” food were less than fifty percent. That said, we had no trouble Mac-Gyvering up a dinner or croquetas and empenadas to go with our juice festival.
Take a Hop On, Hop Off Bus Tour
Barcelona is a big city, so unless you have a lengthy visit, you are unlikely to be able and see all the parts of the city. Since we only had three days, we only got a chance to see some of the parts of the city by bus. In our case this included viewing parts of town that hosted the 1992 Olympics and getting a glimpse of the Mediterranean. I wish we could have spent more time, but being able to at least see different areas of town from a bus gave us inspiration for our next trip. Be aware that since the city is so big, the bus route takes a couple of hours to go all the way around.
Even though we didn’t get to take part in everything Barcelona had to offer on this first trip, we had a great time and didn’t have any trouble finding things to entertain us on our journey. What are your favorite Barcelona activities?
Featured photo by MasterLu/Getty Images
