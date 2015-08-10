This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s a chance that this is an error, but many Delta awards to Europe are now pricing at significantly reduced rates. Per Delta Points, economy flights on Delta metal will run you just 21,000 miles each way, while business is available for 43,500. These award rates are available on many Delta routes from Atlanta, Detroit and New York, as well as connecting flights from Chicago. Flight from the West Coast are available for 3,000 more miles in coach and 6,500 more miles in business.
Interestingly, the lower pricing appears to only be accessible to elites. For example, TPG intern Kevin Song, a Delta Platinum Medallion, can see these reduced rates, while I’m seeing low-level awards when I search for the exact same flights (I don’t have Delta status).
Update: According to readers (and our own confirmation), it appears that you’re able to access the reduced rates if you have a Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, even if you don’t have Delta elite status.
Let’s take a look at a few examples…
Here’s Atlanta to Amsterdam in coach when Kevin does a search:
And here’s my result for the same flight:
Now, Atlanta to Amsterdam in business with Kevin searching:
And my result:
Availability is very good for all of these routes, though the best availability is in early 2016. Take New York to Paris in January and February for four passengers:
And Los Angeles to Paris for four passengers:
In many cases, these award rates seem a bit too good to be true, so there’s a chance that they won’t last. If you’re considering a business or coach flight to Europe and have Delta miles to burn, you certainly aren’t going to do any better than this!
