This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Staying at an all-inclusive resort using points is the best of all worlds. Not only is your room “free”, but your activities, food and drinks are also all included. Use airline miles for the flights, hotel points for the resort, and you have virtually no out-of-pocket costs for your vacation.
Here’s a look at the pools and beach at the all-inclusive Hyatt Rose Hall in Jamaica.
Related: Earn Hyatt Points With the World of Hyatt Card
The Pools at the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall
Presumably you are going to Jamaica to play outside, eat, and drink. A big key to having fun outside in Jamaica is obviously some time at the pool. Before I go further into the pools at the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, know that it is an adults-only resort, so you won’t have all the typical noise and splashing that comes from traditional resort pools at this property (well, at least not from kids, drunk adults are another issue…). That said, the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall is literally just feet away from this adults-only spot and it is a family friendly resort. There are no walls dividing the two properties, so I can’t promise a “kid free” tranquil spot, but there really shouldn’t be kids actually in the Zilara pools.
If you have some friends or family staying at the Ziva property next door you could certainly go join them in those pools as well for some “family time”, if you were so inclined. Since our daughter wasn’t with us, we didn’t try out the Ziva pools on our trip, though I did snap some photos below. The pools at both resorts appeared pretty similar to each other.
Okay, back to the Zilara pools…
We visited in February and from online reviews were a little concerned that the pools would be a tad too cool for our liking. In reality they were a little cool, but not cold. While the sun was shining on you it was totally possible to get in and acclimate to the water temperature within a few minutes.
There is just one main pool complex, but it is made up of a series of small sections from the swim-out suites, as well as some larger sections, one of which even has a bar. Remember, since this is an all-inclusive property, those drinks in and next to the pool won’t cost you extra! There were plenty of rafts, shaded chairs, and servers to go around at the Zilara pools on our visit.
It’s fair to say that the foliage around the pools is still maturing, and likely will be for some time. Likewise, there were still some construction efforts going on with some of the cabanas around the pool and beach while we were there. I’m not sure what they were doing to the structures, but they were working on them. Unlike at most resorts, the cabanas are not an additional charge – you just have to get there early enough to snag one for the day by putting your stuff on it in the early morning hours.
There is a hot tub and outdoor rinse station in the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall pool complex. As you can see from the pictures, the pools were not over-crowded on our late February visit, but do keep in mind I don’t think the resort was fully up and running quite yet during our stay.
I had a mishap that prevented me from actually getting in the pools very much during our stay (more on that in the next post in this series), but from what I did experience the pools at the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall were very nice, if perhaps a tiny bit on the chilly side for my Texas blood.
The Beach at the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall
In addition to time at the pool, Jamaica is synonymous with time at the beach, and it just so happens that the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is located right on a beach. It’s not a huge beach, and it most certainly had some man-made influences, but it’s still a beach.
The positives of the beach included ample chairs and umbrellas available. The sand was soft and comfortable for walking. There were servers who came by frequently to see if they can get you anything –- and remember since it’s all-inclusive you don’t have to say no just because of your wallet. My favorite aspect of the beach was that there were no outside vendors coming up to you trying to sell you everything under the sun, which is a rarity for Jamaica.
The waves and water can get a bit rough on the beach on certain days, but there are some protected areas that were very calm and safe for little ones or not-so-strong swimmers. There are also activities and an equipment desk right on the beach so you can participate in such as wind surfing, boating, and more. I sound like a broken record, but again, those activities don’t come with an additional charge so take full advantage! We had a very fun guided boat ride on one of the little boats as shown below that lasted about 20 minutes or so.
The beach area of the adults-only Zilara was more likely to see a kid or two from time to time than the rest of the resort, so if you don’t want to occasionally see a little one run by then I would stick closer to the pool area since there really is no divider at all on the beach portion of the resort from the family-friendly Ziva side. In fact much of the beach shown in my pictures is really technically on the Ziva side as there is no barrier between the two resorts in terms of beach access.
I would not recommend coming to this resort purely for the beach as it isn’t the best I’ve seen, and right before our visit there were red flag warnings for days with waves too rough to be safe for most to play in. However, the water was not too rough on our visit, and regardless of the size of the waves, it is nice to lay by the ocean and watch the tide.
I will also add that while I didn’t spend much time on the beach at dusk or dawn, I didn’t personally have any issues with bugs and bites on my February visit, and I am typically a bug magnet.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.