Bonus AAdvantage Miles, New Rewards Program, SkyMall Returns
Here’s a roundup of the week’s points, miles and travel industry news you may have missed:
Earn AAdvantage Miles for Avis and Budget Car Rentals
AAdvantage members can earn at least 500 miles per qualifying rental with Avis and Budget. You can also earn an extra 250 miles per rental if you have a co-branded Citi AAdvantage or Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator card.
Additionally, you can earn 500 bonus miles per day (up to 2,500 miles total) and save up to 35% with Avis or 30% with Budget if you rent before July 31, 2015. When reserving with Avis, use AWD # K817165 and coupon # MUAA094 with your AAdvantage number. For Budget, use BCD # U072411, coupon # MUAZ051 and your AAdvantage number.
Microsoft Launches New Rewards Program
Tech giant Microsoft introduced its new rewards program, Microsoft Earn. By enrolling a credit or debit card of your choice, you can earn rewards as high as 10% with a small list of retailers that includes Whole Foods and Starbucks, as well as an array of local restaurants. You can then spend your rewards at participating Microsoft stores. The program is currently operating only in select areas around Boston, Seattle and Arizona.
Earn AAdvantage Miles for Radisson Blu, Radisson and Park Plaza Stays
You can earn up to 2,000 bonus AAdvantage miles for Radisson, Radisson Blu and Park Plaza stays until July 31, 2015. Bonus miles are awarded as follows:
- 500 bonus miles for one night stays
- 1,000 bonus miles for two night stays
- 2,000 bonus miles for three night stays or longer
Southwest Adds New Route Between Washington DCA and Orlando MCO
Southwest will begin operating a new nonstop route from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to Orlando, Florida (MCO) beginning on November 1, 2015. Orlando will be Southwest’s third Florida destination from DCA. Fares are now available for purchase and start as low as $59 each way.
SkyMall Making a Comeback (Hopefully)
Perhaps you remember SkyMall, America’s favorite in-flight retail catalog for random merchandise one might buy and never use. The catalog filed for bankruptcy back in January, depriving citizens of essential items such as the bronze garden yeti and hot dog toaster. Many have fought back against the sad news, using the Twitter hashtag #BringBackSkyMall, and it seems their prayers may have been answered. C&A Marketing (a New Jersey-based distributor and retailer that specializes in brand revamps) has bought SkyMall for $1.9 million, and will hopefully restore its full glory. More news to come on this, but for now, you can happily begin using the #SkyMallReturns hashtag.
Etihad Gives Free Milan Expo Tickets to Gold and Platinum Members
Etihad is emailing Gold and Platinum members to offer a free ticket to the Milan Expo and a discount code for 25% off up to four additional tickets. The email gives you codes you can use to obtain the free and discounted tickets here. If you haven’t received the email but are a Gold or Platinum member and would like to take advantage of this perk, simply call Etihad to request your codes. Hat Tip: Running With Miles.
Reminder — Last Chance to Get in on May Offers
There are several great offers ending May 31, 2015 that you may want to take advantage of:
- Hyatt Bonus for Purchasing Points
- FoundersCard Discount
- Club Carlson Bonus Award Night and Lower Category Redemption
- Avianca LifeMiles Buy Miles Bonus
- IHG Rewards Club Card Sign-up Bonus
- United MileagePlus Explorer Sign-up Bonus
More information on each offer can be found here.
