Reduced Mileage Awards for Citi AAdvantage Cardholders
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
Currently, both the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, and the CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard are offering 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. I value AAdvantage miles at 1.7 cents apiece so the sign-up bonus from each of these cards is worth $850, or $1,700 for both.
That’s a great value, and reason enough to consider getting these cards. However, another great perk for Citi AAdvantage cardholders is the discount you get on award tickets when you redeem AAdvantge miles.
Both of these cards (and others) offer reduced-price awards that can save you either 5,000 or 7,500 miles off round-trip award tickets in economy or first class, on certain routes within the US and Canada that originate within the 48 contiguous United States.
These discounted awards used to be available between various city pairs on a quarterly basis, but the program has been tweaked so that reduced mileage award routes now change monthly. Participating routes have been planned out through May, 2015. As long as there is MileSAAver availability, you should be able to receive these discounts, but you must call to book.
American Waiving Phone Booking Fees
In addition, American has announced it will now waive award ticketing service charges for bookings that cannot be made on AA.com. Currently, you can only book American, US Airways, Air Berlin, Alaska, British Airways, Finnair, Hawaiian, Qantas, and Royal Jordanian awards on American’s site, so this will waive the fees for other partner awards, as well as those for reduced mileage awards for Citi AAdvantage Cardholders (since you can’t book those online either).
Note that on February 16, American will begin charging higher phone ticketing service fees of $30 for domestic itineraries and $40 for international itineraries that can be booked online.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.