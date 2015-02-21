1,000 Free Hilton HHonors Points, Double Alaska & AA Miles
Here’s a round-up of the week’s points, miles and travel industry news you may have missed:
Earn Double AAdvantage Miles for Travel Between the United States and Germany
You can earn double AAdvantage miles for eligible Business class and select Economy class fares between the US and Germany. The airlines participating in this promotion are American Airlines, US Airways, and Airberlin. The offer is valid until April 15, 2015, and you must register prior to travel using the promo code GER15.
Enroll in Alitalia’s MilleMiglia Program and Earn 4,000 Bonus Miles
Enroll in Alitalia’s MilleMiglia loyalty program by February 28, 2015 and get a welcome bonus of 4,000 miles. The bonus will be credited after the first flight/activity with Alitalia or any of its partners, and you must complete this activity within three months of the enrollment date. Alitalia is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, and has a handful of other airline partners, so if you have travel planned on any of those carriers, earning this bonus should be easy.
**Update: This change has not taken effect yet due to a technical issue with Hilton, so currently hold off on changing your passwords, and once this becomes working again, we’ll post a new update.**
Get 1,000 Bonus Hilton HHonors Points for Changing Your Online Password
As of March 25, 2015, Hilton will be changing its system from pin-entry to password in order to improve security. If you update your password before March 8, 2015, you’ll earn 1,000 bonus HHonors points. Since you’ll eventually have to change your password at the end of March, you may as well do it sooner rather than later and earn 1,000 points. You can change your password by following these steps:
- Log in to your account with your current username or Hilton HHonors membership number and existing password or PIN
- On the left side under the My Profile section, click Personal Information.
- Select Change Password (new passwords must have a minimum of eight characters, contain at least one upper case letter and at least one number or special character)
Earn Double/Triple Miles on US Airways Cruises
You can earn bonus miles when you book with US Airways cruises — triple miles for booking a balcony or suite stateroom, or double miles for booking an oceanview stateroom — for ships departing before December 31, 2015. You must book your rooms by February 28, 2015 in order to earn the bonus miles, which will post six to eight weeks after the cruise has been completed.
Get Bonus Airline Miles for Marriott Stays
Register for the MegaMiles Marriott promotion to earn 2,500 bonus miles with every other paid stay (starting with the second stay). Earn up to 50,000 bonus miles until April 30, 2015 at participating Marriott properties. Make sure to first register for the promotion before March 31, 2015, and select your airline program of choice for your earning preference.
Airline Tarmac Delays at Record Low In 2014
Back in 2009, airlines reported 868 domestic flights with tarmac delays longer than three hours. Since the Department of Transportation created the domestic tarmac rule, those delays have dropped steadily; in fact, they’re now at an all-time low. Airlines reported the lowest number of tarmac delays longer than three hours for 2014 on record. In 2014, there were just 30 domestic flights with tarmac delays longer than three hours, and nine international flights with tarmac delays longer than four hours at US airports. The full report also has statistics on mishandled baggage, causes of flight delays, passenger complaints and more.
Earn Double Alaska Mileage Plan Miles on Select Routes
You can earn double Alaska miles for flying on specific routes before May 15, 2015. The bonus miles will not count toward elite status, and you must register for the promotion before flying. The offer is valid on the following routes:
Between Salt Lake City and:
- Boise (BOI)
- San Diego (SAN)
- Las Vegas (LAS)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- San Jose (SJC)
- Portland (PDX)
- Seattle (SEA)
Between Seattle and:
- Anchorage (ANC)
- Detroit (DTW)
- Los Cabos (SJD)
- Sacramento (SMF)
- Spokane (GEG)
- Atlanta (ATL)
- Honolulu (HNL)
- Maui (OGG)
- San Diego (SAN)
- Tucson (TUS)
- Boise (BOI)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- Minneapolis (MSP)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Vancouver (YVR)
- Calgary (YYC)
- Las Vegas (LAS)
- Phoenix (PHX)
- San Jose (SJC)
