TPG reader Chris tweeted me to ask:
@thepointsguy– “Do you think that American Airlines and Citi will offer the 100,000 miles sign-up bonus again for the Citi Executive AAdvantage credit card?”
2014 has been a great year for credit card sign-up bonuses across the board, and a lot of the issuers are really upping their game. This past spring we saw huge sign-up bonuses with the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard. Why? Because American Express lost American Airlines lounge access in April, and Citi saw that as the perfect opportunity to push the card and lure those Amex Platinum cardholders over.
I was actually able to get three of these cards, which I’ve written about in past posts, and received the 100,000 mile bonus on two of them. The bonus offer was originally available only at the airport–more specifically at the Admirals Club–but Citi later allowed pretty much everyone to apply for the card, and many were allowed to get multiple cards even with past cards still open. In fact, I still have all three of my Executive cards open, because Citi gave me really lucrative bonuses to keep spending on them when I tried to cancel, which more than paid for the annual fee.
I don’t hold the crystal ball of credit card offers, but I don’t think we’re going to see the bonus as high as 100,000 miles again anytime soon. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if they offered anywhere from 40,000-60,000 miles (to match the sign-up bonus of the American Express Platinum card). As the economy improves and the credit card companies continue to post larger profits, they’re really looking to get high-end consumers who won’t bat an eye at paying a $450 annual fee. The card has many other perks like the 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles you get after spending $40,000, so it may make sense to get that card even if the bonus isn’t 100,000 miles.
Even if there’s no public offer that high, there could be targeted offers for 100,000 miles, so keep an eye on your mail and email.
