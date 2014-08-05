This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last week, TPG Special Contributor Jason Steele was on a Southwest flight from New York to Denver, and while rifling through the carrier’s inflight magazine, Spirit, he noticed an advert with a URL for a 50,000-point sign-up bonus offer on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier personal card. Via free inflight Wi-Fi, he was able to access the valid link to this 50K offer from the plane (as well as the entire Chase.com site). As the current public offer for this card is 25,000 points, I’m happy to report that the link works on the ground too.
As we’ve shared in previous posts, Chase periodically offers 50,000-points for both the Plus and Premier Southwest cards (in both personal and business versions), and if you’re a Southwest frequent flyer, I’d recommend taking advantage of it. To get this full bonus on the Southwest Premier personal card, you have to spend $2,000 within 3 months of opening your account. The bonus counts towards the 110,000 points needed for the Southwest Companion Pass.
Aside from this 50,000-point windfall (which doesn’t count towards Southwest A-List elite status), the card’s main benefits are:
- 6,000 points awarded after your cardmember anniversary
- 2 points earned per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines and AirTran Airways purchases made directly with the airlines, and on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partner purchases
- 1 point earned per $1 spent on all other purchases
- 1,500 Tier points earned for every $10,000 in purchases, up to 15,000 Tier points per calendar year
- Points can be redeemed for gift cards, car rentals, cruises, hotel stays, and international flights to over 800 destinations on 50+ global carriers
- No foreign transaction fees
As you can see, the Premier card doesn’t have great earning potential, and comes with a $99 annual fee. However, this annual fee is almost covered by the 6,000-point cardmember anniversary payout, which represents approximately $86 worth of award seats at the Wanna Get Away fare rate (redeemable at a rate of about 70 points per $1). You can use your 50,000 points from the sign-up bonus to score over $700 worth of flights.
The Southwest Companion Pass really is the best reason to get this card, though, as those 50,000 points will get you almost half way there. Rapid Rewards members generally have to make a big annual spend in order to qualify for the Companion Pass, by either taking 100 one-way flights within a single calendar year or accumulating 110,000 pass-eligible points; fortunately, just about all Southwest Points are companion pass eligible – including those you earn with hotel, rental car and even energy company and bank partners.
You’re limited to earning a single Companion Pass per calendar year no matter how much you fly or how many points you rack up, and that pass will be valid from the day you earn it until the end of the following year. (For example, if you earn the pass by December 31, 2014, it will be valid until December 31, 2015.)
These 50,000-point sign-up bonuses come around periodically, but they don’t always last long and many times the links can be targeted. Luckily this link seems to be available to everyone so if you’re a big Southwest flyer, consider getting this card sooner rather than later.
