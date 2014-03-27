This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last Saturday, the day American Express The Platinum Card from American Express and The Business Platinum Card from American Express OPEN cardholders had been dreading finally arrived – as of March 22, 2014, their cards would no longer include the benefit of American Airlines Admirals Club lounge access (nor US Airways Club access). Now the only cards that will get you into the Admirals Club are the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard (which comes with full Admirals Club membership) and more recently, the Citi Prestige, which just added Admirals Club access (not membership though) to its benefits.
Now that the Amex Platinum cardholder exclusion has begun, we at TPG wanted to soften the blow by giving away two Admirals Club Lounge Passes to our readers. Are you an Amex cardholder who feels slighted? Or had you been considering the card but decided not to get it because of the lounge restrictions?
If so, comment on this post or on our Facebook page about what you’ll miss most about your visit to the Admirals Club and why you want a pass to visit again. Enter by by 5pm ET on Monday, March 31 to be eligible. You can only enter once per medium. The winners will be chosen at random and announced next week.
And the Winners of Last Week’s Prize of 20,000 Miles to celebrate 20,000 Facebook ‘Likes’ is….
Last week we asked our loyal readers to help us get past the 20,000 ‘like’ mark on Facebook and we would give one lucky reader 20,000 bonus airline miles to their program of choice to celebrate. We asked you to like the post and share it by telling us what was still on your all-time travel destination bucket list, and how you would spend the miles. We received many entries, but we could only choose one winner, so the lucky recipient is our Facebook fan Rob D. who said:
“I would love to be able to visit the Tate museum in London. These extra points from The Points Guy would help me get there!”
Congrats Rob D., the Tate is one of my favorite museums and I hope you get the opportunity to visit by using your miles! Thanks to all who entered and good luck with this week’s giveaway.
