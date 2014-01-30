This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
News on the airline lounge front has been pretty dismal lately with American/US Airways announcing that they would no longer grant complimentary access to Amex Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders starting March 22, and Delta jacking up its membership fees over $200 as well as restricting Platinum and Delta Reserve access to their lounges to cardholders alone. If you’re affected, check out my post on getting free or discounted lounge access.
It wasn’t all bad news, though. On Tuesday, Delta announced that it would be testing out some new amenities including premium food and beverage options and services like manicures and shoe-shining at select club locations over the next couple of months through mid-April, and that the items with the most positive feedback from members will be kept on. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect to see:
- More food options, including pancakes and upgraded bagels for breakfast, sandwiches and hot soups mid–day, and hors d’oeuvres, antipasti and dessert choices in the evening
- Nourishing snack choices, including energy bars, fresh fruit, popcorn, nuts and smoothies
- Select complimentary services, including shoe shines, manicures and relaxing chair massages (my bolding)— perfect for a busy day of travel
- In addition, based on your feedback, we will immediately upgrade the current complimentary vodka offered across all Clubs to Finlandia Vodka.
The test Club locations will include Atlanta (Gate A17 and Concourse F locations), Dallas–Fort Worth, Detroit (across from Gate A38), Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York–LaGuardia (Terminal D location), Raleigh–Durham and Seattle.
So for this week’s Thursday Giveaway, I am going to give two lucky readers two Delta Sky Club passes each so that they can test out these amenities for themselves. All you have to do to enter is leave a comment on this post telling me what your favorite lounge amenity of all time is. Maybe it’s the Sydney Qantas First Lounge’s Payot Spa, or the hot tub at the London Heathrow Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse. Whatever it is, I want to hear about it.
Enter by 5pm ET on Sunday, February 2 (do it before the Super Bowl starts!) and we’ll pick two winners at random to announce next week.
And the Winner of the Shania Twain Tickets Is…
Earlier this week, I gave away tickets to Shania Twain’s “Still the One” show at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Vegas. I purchased the tickets through SPG Moments for Starwood Amex cardholders, but wasn’t able to go to Vegas this weekend to see the show after all, so I asked readers to write in with their favorite Shania Twain song and why. We got a lot of great entries and the winner, chosen at random, was:
Shane: “From this Moment” – This is one of the song’s my wife and I danced to on our wedding day. The other was a Garth Brooks song. We have been married five years and part of our marriage is I get to kiss Shania if I ever get a chance, and she gets to kiss Garth if she ever gets a chance!
Well, Shane, congratulations, and we hope you get that kiss! Enjoy the show!
