Earlier this week the AAdvantage eShopping portal came out with a great deal where you can earn 18 miles per dollar spent online at Neiman Marcus – which ends today! Though not quite as lucrative as the 35x miles eBags bonus last month, this equates to buying AA miles at 5.6 cents apiece (plus whatever merchandise you buy).
What’s better is that you don’t need to use an AA credit card when shopping through the AAdvantage portal – this bonus is good on all purchases, so this could be a great way to hit any minimum spend thresholds or to earn a category spending bonus like the Chase Freedom card is currently offering – 5X points per $1 at department stores up to $1,500 this quarter (until December 31) bringing your per-dollar earning to 23 points and miles.
To take advantage of this bonus, this week we are going to give one lucky winner a $200 gift card to Neiman Marcus, which will earn me 4,600 points and miles when using my Freedom card (thank you very much). Although the 18-mile portal bonus ends today, this is a good reminder of how online shopping portal bonuses can be one of the most lucrative ways to rack up points and miles in a hurry.
This promo is just another reminder of why online shopping portals can be a great way to rack up tons of bonus miles and points. So in order to enter the contest, I want to hear about your best miles/points haul from a shopping portal bonus. Mine would have to be a tie between the recent 35 AA miles per dollar spent at eBags which I went a bit overboard on, and the British Airways/Nordstrom promotion back in February of 2012 where I earned 36 Avios per dollar spent, banking me a total of 115,092 Avios.
To enter, comment on this post with your shopping portal experience by 5pm ET on Monday, November 11th and we will choose a winner at random who will be announced next week. Good luck and happy shopping!
The Winners Of Last Week’s Thursday Giveaway – Free Flights and $1,000 Orbucks
For last week’s Thursday Giveaway, to celebrate the launch of Orbitz’s new loyalty program, Orbitz Rewards, I decided to award two winners with $1,000 in Orbucks and a round trip coach class flight voucher to Mexico/Caribbean ($700 in value) each so that each winner could use the prize to plan an entire vacation.
In order to enter, you could either comment on the Giveaway post telling me how you would maximize the prize and what vacation you’d take and why; or follow me on Instagram and post a photo of the destination where you would go using this prize with a caption telling me why you want to go and with whom, using the hashtag #TPGOrbucks.
We got tons of great entries, and Team TPG chose the following winners at random:
Post Comment. This one came in from Robby, who wrote about an #AVGeek’s dream: I would fly from Denver to Saint Maarten (a little over $600) and watch a 747-400 land right over the beach and eat a burger at Sunset Beach Bar. Being an airplane nerd, that is totally on my bucket list! I would stay at the Royal Palm Beach Resort (well reviewed on Orbitz) for 5 nights which would cost a little over 900 bucks and would save the extra and do a special night out somewhere with my wife.
Instagram. This one came in from @amandaane14: #tpgorbucks I would take my boyfriend to Grand Bahia Principe Jamaica. We have always wanted to go to an all inclusive but couldn’t afford it. The airline credit would pay for most of our AirTran flights. Since Orbitz allows for you to earn airline rewards points too, we would finally earn a free roundtrip flight to use later (added bonus)! The Orbucks would pay for 3 nights at an all inclusive resort.
Thank you to all who enter, congratulations to the winners – and good luck entering this week’s contest!
