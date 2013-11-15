Reminder: Southwest Credit Cards 50,000 Point Sign Up Bonus Ends Monday
I’ve been issuing a lot of reminders to apply for the limited-time Southwest Visa 50,000 point offers on all four of Chase’s Southwest cards because first the offer was supposed to end on October 30, and then it was extended indefinitely, but the terms on the application page say that you have to apply by November 18, which is Monday, so if any of you have been thinking about getting in on these but haven’t made your mind up, Monday is likely the last day to get in on these offers.
Though the 50,000-point bonuses on these cards have appeared periodically in the past for about a month at a time 3-4X per year, nothing is for sure in the points world and you can’t assume they’ll be back soon or that these offers will be extended again.
The 50,000-point offer is available on both the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Visa and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Visa and on the personal and business versions of each, so if you have a small business and are looking for a credit card, one of the business versions might be a good option for you. To earn the full bonus on any of these cards, you must spend $2,000 in the first 3 months of opening your account. The difference between the two cards is that there is a $99 fee on the Premier card and $69 fee on the Plus card. The Premier comes with 6,000 points every anniversary (~$108 in Wanna Get Away fares) and the Plus gets 3,000 ($54 in Wanna Get Away fares).
When you click on this landing page, you’ll see the offer for the Premier, but you can click on the Premium business card or the Plus card at the bottom and you’ll be redirected to the application page for that card (the business Plus card is at the bottom of the second landing page).
Apart from the fact that 50,000 Rapid Rewards points is worth about $833 in Wanna Get Away fares at 60 points per $1 in redemptions (until the upcoming devaluation, when they’ll be worth more like $715 at 70 points per $1), the great thing about these cards and their bonuses is that Chase will allow you to get the sign-up bonus for each card and that these bonus points count towards Southwest’s Companion Pass qualification, which is one of the best frequent flyer program benefits out there. If you are able to maximize your spending strategy and hit the minimum spend in January so the bonus points hit your Rapid Rewards account then, these bonuses could help you earn a Southwest Companion Pass that would be good for both 2014-2015 – meaning you’d have two years of a companion flying free that could equate to thousands of dollars worth of airfare savings.
If you are already maxed out on Southwest cards, or have applied for them recently but are still looking for ways to top up your Southwest account before the March 31 devaluation, you could always apply for any of the premium Chase Ultimate Rewards cards – the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Ink Bold and Ink Plus – that allow you to transfer points to the program’s transfer partners which include Southwest. And given recent devaluations from Ultimate Rewards’ other partners including Hyatt and United, Southwest is looking like a more attractive option since at least you get a fixed value from your Rapid Rewards points (even though, as I mentioned, they’ll be worth about 14% less come March 31).
