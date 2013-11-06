This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A couple weeks ago, the AAdvantage eShopping portal offered an amazing deal shopping bonus of 35 miles per dollar spent when shopping with eBags. eBags has a huge selection of items including luggage, handbags, laptop cases, and accessories like sunglasses, wallets, hats and watches so it was easy to find a bunch of things to order…and I might have gone a little overboard!
One item that I purchased was a Tumi Vapor Medium Packing Case for $595, which was the prize in a recent Thursday Giveaway. From that one purchase I earned 20,825 Aadvantage miles which is basically like buying miles for 2.85 cents a piece. Normally you can buy AAdvantage miles online through AA.com in increments of 1,000 for 2.95 cents apiece for purchases of 1,000 to 5,000 miles and 2.75 cents per mile for purchases of 6,000 to 60,000, plus a 7.5% Federal Excise Tax. With the AAdvantage portal bonus it was actually cheaper to buy merchandise from eBags and earn miles on the purchase than buying those miles directly from AA.com, plus you have the actual merchandise to show for it.
Since placing my eBags orders on October 13, I’ve been anxiously waiting to see when the miles would post to my account, and they finally did yesterday, which was a relief because there were a lot of miles! Although I went a bit crazy with my purchases to try to maximize the amount of miles I would end up with, I have some charitable donations in mind that are still in the works, so stay tuned.
To check to see if your miles are processing correctly, go to aadvantageeshopping.com and click the “My AAdvantage Eshopping Account” button in the top right.
The main tab is a “Recent transactions” tab, which should list your eBags purchase. If not, I would reach out to eBags customer service to make sure that your order qualified for the 35x promotion.
For anyone who missed out on this offer AAdvantage came out with another great deal this week (available until tomorrow, Thursday November 7th) where you can earn 18 miles per dollar spent at Neiman Marcus or if you use Chase Freedom card you can bump that bonus up to a total of 23 points and miles per dollar since the Freedom is currently offering 5X points per $1 up to $1,500 at department stores as one of its fourth quarter bonus spending categories.
