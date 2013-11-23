This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
AAdvantage eShopping, the online shopping portal of American Airlines, is on a roll lately with lucrative shopping bonuses for AAdvantage members who can earn multiple miles per dollar they spend when clicking through the eShopping website. A couple weeks ago, the site was offering 35 miles per $1 at ebags, and this week the airline is offering shoppers 18 miles per $1 spent at Neiman Marcus now through Thursday, November 7.
While that’s only about half the miles you could have earned through the ebags promo, this basically equates to buying miles at 5.6 cents apiece – not the greatest deal, but in terms of this promo, you might want to think about it as being able to buy merchandise you want already, as well and earning miles on your credit card for the purchase. You don’t need to use an AA credit card – this bonus is good on all purchases, so this could be a great way to hit any minimum spend thresholds or to earn a category spending bonus like the Chase Freedom card is currently offering – 5X points per $1 at department stores up to $1,500 this quarter (until December 31) bringing your per dollar earning to 23 points and miles.
Just make sure you login with your AAdvantage number at the portal before clicking through to Neiman Marcus – it will store your number and automatically deposit the bonus miles to your AA account, usually within a week or so.
If you were to max out the full $1,500 quarterly bonus on the Freedom card, you’d earn 7,500 Ultimate Rewards points (which I value at about 2 cents apiece thanks to valuable transfer partners) and 27,000 American miles – more than enough for a roundtrip domestic economy award – which I value at about 1.9 cents apiece. With those valuations, you’re getting about 40% back on your spending if you can maximize both these miles and points.
Though Neiman Marcus is an expensive department store, they carry a lot of the top fashion brands and holiday shopping is right around the corner, so it never hurts to get an early start!
