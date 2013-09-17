New Delta Gold Amex Offer – Including $50 Statement Credit
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some of the offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here: Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card From American Express
Today American Express launched a new welcome offer for the Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express. The current bonus is 30,000 miles when you spend $1,000 in 3 months, and a $50 statement credit on your first Delta purchase in the first 3 months- all with the $95 annual fee waived the first year.
These new terms are different from the previous ones because the spending requirement of $1,000 is double the old one of just $500 – but still quite doable in my opinion – and in return you get that new $50 statement credit and the first year’s annual fee is still waived and the card still comes with all its other benefits including a free checked bag and priority boarding.
Here are the specific terms for the card now:
- Earn 30K bonus miles after you make $1K in purchases on your new Card within your first 3 months.
- Earn a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months.
- Earn As You Spend: Get 2X miles on Delta purchases and 1X miles for all other eligible dollars spent.
- Check your first bag free on every Delta flight – that’s a savings of up to $200 per round trip for a family of four.
- Premium Travel Perks: Settle in sooner with Priority Boarding.
- $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Terms and Restrictions Apply.
At the same time, it looks like the offer on this card that was available via CreditCards.com’s Card Match Tool for 45,000 miles when you spend $5,000 in 6 months is no longer available, so to my knowledge, this new offer is currently the best one publicly available on this card. As always, keep your eyes peeled for targeted offers that appear all the time because American Express might reach out to you with a bigger bonus on this card or one of its other co-branded Delta products.
Currently, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card is offering 5,000 MQMs and 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months plus a $100 statement credit after you make your first Delta purchase within the first 3 months for a $150 annual fee. If you’re looking for a card with a lower spend requirement, the Delta Reserve Credit Card is offering 10,000 MQMs and 10,0000 miles after your first purchase though it carries a $450 annual fee.
Checking for Your Own Targeted Offers
If you might be interested in seeing if there are any other offers for you either on the Gold Delta Amex or the other Delta cards, the other site you should check out is DeltaAmexCard.com. You enter your SkyMiles number and last name and it will automatically populate with any credit card offers for which you are eligible. For me it displayed the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Amex offer I decided to apply for back in May, which netted me 40,000 bonus SkyMiles and 15,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles towards elite status for 2014.
Also don’t forget to open your mail and email since Amex and Delta send out special offers via both methods, so instead of just clicking “Delete” or tossing an envelope in the trash, take a second to look first and see what might be inside.
As always, this is a good reminder that the best credit card offers don’t often stick around for long and you never know when they might come to an end, so if you find a good one that suits your needs and gets you the bonus you want, you should apply because you might not get another chance.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.