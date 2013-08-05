Help TPG Teachers Through Staples’ Reward A Classroom Program
The first day of school is just around the corner, so if you’re a parent or student, chances are you’ll be spending some cash to prep for the new year. That means plenty of opportunities for earning bonus points of back-to-school supplies (stay tuned for an upcoming post), but it also creates opportunities to help teachers all around the country stock their classrooms with much needed supplies with Staples Rewards’ “Reward A Classroom” program. Simply put, Staples will give 2-5% of your spend (up to $50 a year) to a teacher who is enrolled in the program to be used for Staples purchases. This requires minimal effort on your part and the teacher automatically gets the credit- no need to keep receipts or submit anything once you are linked to a teach. Each registered teacher can have up to 40 people linked to their account, so they can get up to $2,000 in Staples credit a year, which is no small chunk of change.
How This Works
If you are a teacher who participates in Staples’ Teacher Rewards, or a parent whose child has a teacher who is enrolled in the Reward A Classroom program and you want our help in linking more Staples Rewards account to your account for the extra bonuses, email us at teacher@thepointsguy.com, and we’ll put together a list of teachers who could use free supplies from Staples. We will not publish a future post with any of this information, but we will give out the information to any TPG readers who wants to help out. In the subject line, put TEACHER ADDITION.
If you spend money at Staples and want to help out, email teacher@thepointsguy.com and put TEACHER REQUEST in the subject line and we will respond back with a Teacher Rewards Number and information on how to do the one-time linking. If you don’t have any plans to spend at Staples, please don’t request a teacher because they can only have 40 people linked to their account each year and if you link and don’t spend, that’s lost (free!) supplies for them.
Quadruple Dip + Karma
So what is the points angle here? If you have the Chase Ink Bold, Ink Plus, Ink Classic or Ink Business Cash Credit Card you earn 5 valuable Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent at office supply stores (like Staples), plus you can earn an additional 3 points per dollar by shopping at Staples.com through the Ultimate Rewards shopping portal, plus you’ll earn your usual 5% Staples Rewards, and you’ll be earning bonus rewards for a worthy teacher. It’s a win-win-win-win.
Reward A Classroom Details
Staples Rewards members can earn up to 5% back on purchases in the form of rewards, but they can also designate a teacher who can earn additional bonuses including 2% back in rewards on everything excluding postage, phone/gift cards and savings passes, and 5% back in rewards on Copy & Print purchases. Teachers can earn up to $50 from as many as 40 parents per year for a grand total of $2,000 back in rewards. The awards that the teacher earns are in addition to what you earn, so there’s really no reason why you wouldn’t want to have free money donated to a teacher.
First, teachers need to have a Teacher Rewards number, which you can sign up for here. Next they can register up for a Reward A Classroom account here. Then you can share your Rewards A Classroom account with parents and friends who can link to it, and then when they make purchases at Staples with their own Staples Rewards account, the teacher automatically earns those additional rewards. Parents can find teachers rewards account at this link by searching by name, school and city/state.
To find out more about the program, visit the FAQ page here.
