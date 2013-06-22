Chase Ink 60,000-Point Offer Extended To Monday, Two More Days To Apply
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Ink Business Cash Credit Card, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Last Sunday, Chase announced limited-time higher sign-up bonuses including 60,000 points for the Ink Bold and Ink Plus that were supposed to end today, but Chase has extended the application deadline until Monday, June 24, 2013.
If you need a quick reminder of the details, the sign-up bonus on the Ink Bold and Ink Plus cards each earns you up to 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points when you spend $5,000 in 3 months and the $95 annual fee is waived the first year. The normal offer is 50,000 points. The sign-up bonus on the no-annual fee cards is also getting a nice 25% increase –Ink Cash and Ink Classic cards increase from 20,000 to 25,000 points when you spent $3,000 within the first three months, and you can apply now through Monday.
The offer may have been extended because a lot of people are reporting that their applications are going into pending status because Chase is overwhelmed with applications for these limited-time offers, so if yours doesn’t get approved immediately, don’t panic. I suspect this is just an automatic process at this point where Chase is putting all new applications into pending status until someone can review them and then process them at that point. So let Chase have some time to consider your application for a few days and if nothing changes by mid-week, contact them then.
If you are still on the fence about applying and think that 60,000 bonus points isn’t quite enough to entice you since it’s only 10,000 points more than usual, I would just caution you that we don’t know what the post-promo bonus will drop to. It could be just back to 50,000 points, but it could be lower. So don’t just assume it’s only a 10,000-point bump at this point.
In case you want some context on just what 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points will get you, remember that if you have the Ink Bold or Ink Plus (or Sapphire Preferred) Chase will allow you to transfer points to United, British Airways, Southwest, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Priority Club and Amtrak.
For more details on this special Ink Bold and Ink Plus 60,000-point offer, the cards’ various benefits including category spending bonuses and lounge passes, and advice on which one you should choose (or how you can get both), read the post from earlier this week on the sign-up bonus deal.
Or for more information on the Ink cards, why they can be such valuable travel credit card products, and how to make the most of Ultimate Rewards points, check out these posts: Top 10 Benefits of the Ink Bold and Ink Plus Cards, A Detailed Look at Ink Bold Benefits You Might Not Know About, Maximizing Chase Ink Bonus Spending Categories, Maximizing the Ink Office Category Bonus Spending, Maximizing the Ink Bold’s 5X Spending Bonuses With Gift Cards, Maximizing Ultimate Rewards With the Chase Ink Cards, Chase Ink: Which Card Is Best For You, Can You Get Both The Ink Bold and Ink Plus?, Ranking the Top Business Credit Cards
Happy applications!
