This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.

Last week, Delta launched a new line of eGift certificates that can be redeemed for Delta-operated or Delta codeshare flights that have a Delta flight number.

Delta
Delta’s new eGift certificates might be reimbursed for Amex Platinum cardholders.

They come in amounts from $50 to $1,000. The certificates are available in $5 increments, and can bought for either yourself or to give to others. Once you buy the certificate, Delta will email it to any designated recipient within 72 hours from when you purchase it, and they do not expire. Recipients can redeem the certificates through delta.com, reservations agents or at airport locations by including the redemption code and certificate number from the eGift Certificate when they place their reservation.

The big question with these – as with other airline vouchers in the past – was whether The Platinum® Card from American Express and The  Business Platinum® Card from American Express cardholders would be reimbursed for purchases of these as part of their annual $200 airline fee reimbursement.
Theoretically these shouldn’t count since “gift cards issued by airlines” and airline tickets are not eligible charges for reimbursement. However, TPG reader RB reported that he bought a $50 eGift certificate this week and his Platinum card statement showed a $50 credit for “Airline Fee Reimbursement,” so there’s a good chance that eGift certificates in small denominations will be reimbursed.
There is a lot of anecdotal evidence on Flyertalk that people have in fact been able to use their $200 reimbursement to purchase both cheap airline tickets (under $200) as well as airline vouchers, upgrades, and even elite status through a variety of methods that have to do with the amount a ticket or airline voucher costs in addition to the way it is coded on their credit card bill. As long as it doesn’t say “Travel – Airline” you seem to be set.

Has anyone else bought these yet? If so, what was the amount, how was it coded on your statement and was it reimbursed? Comment with your experiences below!

The Platinum Card® from American Express

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Balance Transfer Fee
See Terms
Recommended Credit
No Credit Check
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

The Points Guy Brian Kelly is the founder and CEO of The Points Guy (TPG), the preeminent voice when it comes to loyalty programs, credit cards and travel. Kelly launched TPG in 2010 during his time as a Wall Street road warrior, where he developed his keen sense for maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Since then, Kelly has grown the company

Know before you go.

News and deals straight to your inbox every day.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
  • Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
  • 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
  • 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
  • Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
  • Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
  • $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
  • Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
  • $550 annual fee.
  • Terms Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
N/A
Annual Fee
$550
Balance Transfer Fee
See Terms
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.