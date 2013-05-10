This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last week, Delta launched a new line of eGift certificates that can be redeemed for Delta-operated or Delta codeshare flights that have a Delta flight number.
They come in amounts from $50 to $1,000. The certificates are available in $5 increments, and can bought for either yourself or to give to others. Once you buy the certificate, Delta will email it to any designated recipient within 72 hours from when you purchase it, and they do not expire. Recipients can redeem the certificates through delta.com, reservations agents or at airport locations by including the redemption code and certificate number from the eGift Certificate when they place their reservation.
Has anyone else bought these yet? If so, what was the amount, how was it coded on your statement and was it reimbursed? Comment with your experiences below!
