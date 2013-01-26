Saturday Recap: 75,000 Points for Amex Business Rewards Gold, Save $100 on Admirals Club Membership, Bonus Club Carlson points with Budget, Earn Delta SkyMiles for Joining a Wine Club
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
Here’s a recap of the interesting points and miles news from this week:
75,000 Points for Amex Business Rewards Gold: Update: The current offer for the American Express Business Gold Rewards Card is 50,000 points after $5,000 in spend during the first 3 months. As a recap from earlier this week, Amex announced a great sign-up bonus for their Amex Business Rewards Gold Card of 75,000 bonus points for spending $10,000 within the first 4 months of having the card. This offer is only available now through Monday, January 28, 2013. This card is the business version of the popular Premier Rewards Gold card and offer a similar 3/2/1 spend bonus structure. You earn 3x points on airfare, 2x points on purchases in the U.S. for advertising in select media, gasoline at U.S. stand-alone gas stations, and shipping and 1x points on other purchases. Update: Now you will also earn 2x on purchases made with from select computer hardware, software and cloud computing providers. You don’t need to have a big corporation to get approved for this card- you can apply with your Social Security Number as a sole proprietorship and likely get approved if you have good credit and a small business or plan to start one.
Save $100 on an Admirals Club Membership: Purchase a new annual Admirals Club membership online today and save $100 on the annual membership fee. Use the promo code NMSAVE1 online and then click the “recalculate” button to receive the discount. This discount offer is only available for a new annual Admirals Club membership purchased online. Offer expires February 28, 2013. You must log in to your AAdvantage account first and then you will have the option to purchase this membership and apply the promo code. Membership rate and final discount is based on individual’s current tier level in the AAdvantage program at time of purchase.
Bonus Club Carlson points with Budget: Club Carlson members can save up to 20% on global rentals with Budget. Plus, now through December 31, 2013, you can earn 7,500 total Gold Points on rentals (including the bonus and regular base points) of 3 or more consecutive days at participating locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. You must use BCD #U106509 along with your Club Carlson member number to receive your discount and points.
No fuel surcharges when redeeming ANA miles on United: Similar to British Airways, ANA offers distance-based awards and these rates apply to awards on their partners such as United and Virgin Atlantic. Normally there are hefty fuel surcharges but recently ANA has stopped charging these for when redeeming on United specifically. As a reminder All Nippon Airways’ Mileage Club program is transfer partners with both American Express Membership Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest, so if you have points in either of those programs, you might want to consider transferring to ANA. ANA allows four stopovers on an award itinerary which can further maximize how much value you’ll receive when using miles. Hat Tip: One Mile at at Time
US Airways Partnership With Virgin Atlantic Ends June 11: After June 11, 2013, Dividend Miles members will no longer be able to accrue or redeem miles on Virgin Atlantic. For travel before June 12, 2013, include your Dividend Miles number when you book or check in. You may submit all requests for retroactive miles before December 11, 2013. Dividend Miles members traveling on Virgin Atlantic will accrue based on the actual miles flown. Codeshare flights with Virgin Atlantic flight numbers but operated by another airline will accrue miles based on the operating carrier’s agreement with US Airways. The booking class that appears on your ticket may differ from the class used to calculate your mileage earned. Double check with Virgin Atlantic if you have questions about your booking class. Miles earned do count toward Preferred status. Hat Tip: View from the Wing.
