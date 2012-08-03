New Marriott Megabonus September-January Promo: Stay 2 Nights Get 1 Night Free
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s still only August, so Marriott’s summer Megabonus promo is still running until the end of the month, and you can get in on the Megamiles promotion until October 31, but the chain has already announced the details of its next Megabonus, which will be in effect from September 15, 2012-January 15, 2013. Registration link.
Some people will get different offers because, unlike a lot of the other chains, Marriott specializes offers for each member, so what you have in your Marriott.com account may vary depending on your past stays and your elite status. To find out which specific offer you get, you will need to sign into your account. If there’s nothing there, it’s worth emailing or calling Marriott Rewards to see if you’re eligible or whether someone there can help you become so.
Here are the details of the published promotion:
- Register online or call 888-MARRIOTT (627-7468) by October 31, 2012
- Stay twice between September 15, 2012, and January 15, 2013
- Earn 1 free night after every second paid stay, up to 3 free nights
- Redeem your free nights at any of nearly 3,000 Category 1-4 properties
- Free nights must be used within 1 year from date of issue
- Participating brands include JW Marriott, EDITION, Autograph Collection Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Marriott Vacation Club. Stays at our exclusive luxury hotel partner, The Ritz-Carlton, will count toward achievement.
This offer is basically the same as the Summer Megabonus one – and still underwhelming! – though it runs for a longer period of time. To get your full value out of this, you’d have to plan ahead and stay at some properties on the low end of the spectrum, like the Category 1 TownePlace Suites in Sacramento, where rooms in October are going for around $97 a night, and then find a high-value property like the Renaissance Moscow Olympic Hotel, where room rates are around $200 a night.
You could use your free nights at the Renaissance Moscow Olympic Hotel, a category 4 property.
So if you spent 6 nights in Sacramento for a total of around $600, you’d get 3 free-night credits you could use at the Renaissance Moscow, which would save you around $600 – essentially a buy-one-get-one-free situation. Once again, an extreme situation- for most people this will be much less lucrative.
That’s just one example. For instance, I found rooms at the Courtyard Charlotte Arrowood, a Category 2 property, going for a low $67 a night in October and November. You could then use free nights at Category 3 properties like the Renaissance Mumbai where rooms are $179 a night this fall, or the Salalah Marriott Resort in Oman could be cool since that country is fast becoming a new jetset destination, and rooms there are going for around $150 a night. So 6 nights in Charlotte for a total of $402 gets you $450 of value in Oman or $537 in India…among other places.
Or why not try out the Salalah Marriott in Oman?
As usual with Marriott’s Megabonus promos, the key is being flexible, looking at places you might not normally stay, and looking at some offbeat destinations to pull the most value out of your free nights.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
