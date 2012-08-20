New Lower Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Spending Requirement – Now $2,000 in 3 Months
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Update: As of July 20, 2014, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card no longer offers the 7% annual points dividend. View the current sign up offer here.
As I wrote on Friday, Chase has made a change to its Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offer, and as I predicted, it’s for the better. The spending requirement in order to earn the entire 40,000 point sign-up bonus has been reduced from $3,000 in three months to $2,000 in three months, which should make it easier for more points-savvy consumers to get in on this card. Note: If you’ve gotten this card recently, you may want to ask Chase if you can get the lower spend requirement- they will often match current promotions if you’ve applied within the past ~60 days. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of my favorite travel credit cards because several key benefits including: -You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to a variety of partners United (Star Alliance), British Airways (Oneworld), Korean Air (SkyTeam) and Southwest, Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Priority Club and Amtrak. Check out this post for more info on why I love Ultimate Rewards. –
You earn a 7% annual dividend on all the points you accrue every year, regardless of if you’ve transferred or redeemed any of them in the meantime (note: this dividend no longer includes the 40,000-point sign-up bonus) -2x category spending bonuses on dining (from ballpark franks to 3-star Michelin restaurants) and travel (including taxis, parking, flights, hotels and even subways) -No foreign transaction fees –$95 annual fee waived for the first year This just makes getting it even easier – which is a nice change from the current trend of steadily higher sign-up spending requirements. Chase makes it possible to rack up tons of bonus points by using the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in combination with the Freedom and Ink Bold / Plus cards and a Chase checking account through Chase Exclusives. While this isn’t an earth shattering change to the offer, it’s definitely a positive change. I would have liked to see the sign-up bonus increase, but I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon- especially since it’s major competitor the Premier Rewards Gold Card from American Express, has a 25,000 point welcome bonus.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.