Discounted W Hotel Store Beds on Ruelala.com
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
W Hotels are known for more than their chic ambiance – they have a successful line of bedding and home products so you can bring that signature W experience home with you. While they aren’t exactly a bargain, right now you can now get them on Ruelala.com at about a 35% discount and only $9.95 in shipping (plus there was no sales tax on my purchase in Florida) until this Wednesday, March 14, 2012.
I’m actually in the market for a new bed, so I figured I’d get a W bed since I sleep on them all the time anyway and find them pretty comfortable (plus they get good reviews from fellow frequent travelers). WHotelsthestore.com often runs 35% off discounts, but Ruelala.com purchases have lower shipping costs (only $9.95) and you can double dip by purchasing through a mileage mall:
3 miles per dollar spent via the AAdvantageeshoping.com
2 points per dollar through Chase Ultimate Rewards
2 miles per dollar through Skymilesshopping.com
So my $1,199 king-size bed set, which regularly sells for $1,769, got me 3,300 AA miles plus 1,100 American Express points (because I’m working on hitting the $10,000 spend on my new 75,000 point Amex Gold Business Rewards card).
All in all I feel like I got a good deal and earned over 4,400 valuable miles and points in the works. FYI Ruelala.com is an invite only site so you can use my sign-up link and I get $10 in store credit if you make a purchase.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.